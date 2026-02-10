The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, continued to criticise ActionSA councillor Xolani Khumalo's recent operation

A Nigerian individual was reportedly shot and killed during the shooting of a Sizok'thola episode, and the City of Johannesburg distanced the Johannesburg Metro Police Department from the incident

Thambo pointed out that the South African Police Service was not present at the operation, leading some to debate the veracity of Khumalo's claims

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) national spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, questioned the allegations that ActionSA councillor and Sizok'thola presenter Xolani Khumalo made about the presence of law enforcement at the operation, which resulted in the shooting of a Nigerian national on 8 February 2026.

Thambo tweeted a scathing criticism of Khumalo on his @Sinawo_Thambo X account on 10 February. Thambo questioned the allegations that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was present at the operation, which took place in Windsor, Randburg.

What did Thambo say?

Thambo shared a screenshot of a news article from IOL. According to IOL, the police confirmed members of the Public Order Policing unit were called to the scene to restore order after the community revolted following the shooting. The City of Johannesburg's MMC for Community Safety, Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, also denied that the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) was part of the operation.

The police stated that a murder case was opened after Khumalo's production team allegedly shot and killed the Nigerian national during the operation.

"The killing was defended by ActionSA in an official statement as being a joint operation between JMPD, SAPS, and their Mayoral Candidate. This claim has led many to assume that law enforcement shot the individual, which is not the case. JMPD and SAPS have officially distanced themselves from the "operation" and the murder. A suspect was killed by civilians who lied about working with law enforcement, and no drugs have been recovered. What exactly is this?" he tweeted.

South Africans discuss Thambo's critique

Netizens engaged with Thambo's criticism of Khumalo's alleged actions, and some asked questions of their own.

Phumulani said:

"This is what political parties and politicians must do. Hold each other to account and keep the system in balance. ActionSA cannot be allowed to run pogrom-style campaigns in South Africa and get away with it."

In a Nutshell said:

"This is actually wild. First, it's announced like a coordinated "joint operation", then SAPS and JMPD say they were never there, no drugs were recovered, and suddenly it's just civilians acting alone? That's not law enforcement— that's confusion with a press release."

BBLs & Glocks said:

"After almost 48 hours, there is no single piece of evidence of the drugs and weapon the man was allegedly caught with. That man was no criminal. He was a mechanic."

Muyipho said:

"People don't care about all that. They're just blinded by hatred."

Onniemaine said:

"My leader, don't give up on following this case. Make sure the thugs rot in jail. They must be arrested. No one is above the law."

NPA withdraws case against Khumalo

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the National Prosecuting Authority provisionally withdrew its case against Khumalo. This was after Khumalo was arrested and charged with murder.

Khumalo and his security team were charged with the murder of a suspected drug dealer whom they interrogated. Khumalo apologised to the victim's family for his death.

