DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma has been in the limelight for various reasons, from business to controversy. The son of former President Jacob Zuma has now formally joined his father’s MK Party.

Briefly News was in attendance at the briefing and takes a look at how this new development impacts Duduzane’s political career.

Duduzane Zuma, born in 1982 in Maputo, Mozambique, has steadily built a profile in South African public life. As the son of former President Jacob Zuma, he brings a unique blend of business experience and political ambition to his position. Often portrayed in the media through the lens of controversy, those who know him describe him as down-to-earth and relatable. These qualities have helped him connect with everyday people despite the headlines.

From business to politics

Duduzane first made his mark in the business world. Starting young, he took on directorial roles in companies like Sahara Computers and Oakbay Investments. He built stakes in mining and media, and later spent time in Dubai expanding his investments and gaining a broader global perspective. He has often spoken of this period as one of growth, where he honed his skills and built his own success.

His move into politics gathered pace around 2020. In 2021, he joined the African National Congress (ANC) and aimed for a spot on its National Executive Committee. Although he didn’t secure it at the 2022 conference, he stayed engaged, focusing on youth issues and grassroots work. In 2023, he launched his own party, All Game Changers, reflecting his drive for fresh ideas. While it didn’t contest in the 2024 elections, the move showed his willingness to step up and lead.

How Duduzane Zuma overcome challenges

Like many in the spotlight, Duduzane has faced tough moments. A fatal 2014 car accident in Johannesburg led to legal scrutiny, but he was cleared of culpable homicide. He also dealt with state capture-related charges that were eventually withdrawn. Through it all, he cooperated with investigations and has framed these experiences as part of his journey and proof of his resilience and commitment to moving forward.

Where he is now?

The latest chapter came on 6 February 2026, when Jacob Zuma announced a new 11-member Presidential Task Team for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Briefly News was in attendance as MK Party president Jacob Zuma addressed the media in Umhlanga and said that the 11-member task team’s establishment was formed because of the significant growth of the party. Zuma said that the purpose of the task team is to assist in his day-to-day party responsibilities.

Duduzane is one of its key members, alongside figures like team leader Sibonelo Maphumulo. Described as the president’s “eyes, ears and legs,” the team is tasked with driving strategy, broadening the party’s reach, and supporting its growth ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

This role plays to Duduzane’s strengths in networking, strategy, and organisation. It marks a meaningful step in his political path, giving him a platform to contribute directly to one of South Africa’s fastest-growing parties.

Duduzane Zuma’s story is one of ambition, adaptability, and perseverance. From building businesses to navigating public challenges and now helping steer the MKP forward, he continues to carve out his own space in South African politics. As the party gears up for the next round of elections, his involvement could prove an important piece of the puzzle.

