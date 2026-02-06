uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma established a new body within the party to prepare for the upcoming local government elections

The Independent Electoral Commission announced that the elections will be held between November 2026 and January 2027

Zuma's Presidential Task Team received criticism as some pointed out that his son, Duduzane Zuma, was not supposed to be included

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL — uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president Jacob Zuma will be working with the Presidential Task Team that the party established. It was announced in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 6 February 2026. South Africans blasted him for including Duduzane Zuma.

Zuma addressed the media in Umhlanga and said that the 11-member task team’s establishment was formed because of the significant growth of the party. Zuma said that the purpose of the task team is to assist in his day-to-day responsibilities of the party.

Zuma announces presidential task team

Zuma said that the task will ensure consistent operational management. He added that the party’s struggle required manpower. The Presidential Task Team (PTT) has been described as the eyes, ears, mouth, legs, and hands of the president by its newly-appointed chairperson, Sbonelo Maphumulo.

Who are the members of the PTT?

The members include Member of Parliament Sibonelo Nomvalo, who sits on the Ad Hoc Committee investigating corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system. Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma is also a member of the PTT, and they are joined by Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi, Captain Dladla, Chief Maphumulo, Captain Dladla, Andre Mbazo Van Der Byl, S.D Malunga, Chief Hlatshwayo, and Vusimuzi Mkhize. The PTT will operate under a charter to be revealed at a later stage.

The MK Party has recently undergone a leadership restructuring. Zuma appointed Brian Molefe as the party’s new Treasurer-General in January 2026.

The party recently announced Molefe’s resignation as a Member of Parliament. In a statement, the party said that the need for Molefe to focus solely on his responsibilities as the Treasurer-General facilitated the resignation.

South Africans roast Duduzane Zuma

Netizens were unimpressed that Duduzane was a member of the PTT.

Vumile Mchenge Qongo said:

“He announced his son among some unknown politicians as part of the so-called PTT just to avoid noise.”

Maphuthi Seruthe Raseruthe said:

“Jacob is preparing Duduzane to take over the kingdom.”

Sikuliyeza Shilubana said:

“The prince coming through the back door.”

Ngxa Bane said:

“This one thinks he is running the country.”

Ruud Dexas said:

“Family company.”

Mthutuzeli Mjandana said:

“He was given a full nine years as a president and dismally failed to solve unemployment, land, inequality, free education, and corruption.”

Nomvalo slams Brown Mogotsi and Paul O’Sullivan

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nomvalo, a member of the PTT, criticised Brown Mogotsi and forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. The two expressed reluctance to appear before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Nomvalo said that the two are spoiled brats. He said that their requests are unreasonable and wondered what else Mogotsi would request from the Ad Hoc Committee.

