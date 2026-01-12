MK Party appoints Brian Molefe as Treasurer-General, Colleen Makhubele removed as Chief Whip
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party announced its recent leadership change amid a continuous battle within the leadership
- The party's President, Jacob Zuma, axed Collen Makhubele from her position as the chief whip of Parliament and replaced her with a temporary replacement
- He also removed the treasurer-general and placed former Transnet executive Brian Molefe as the party's new Treasurer-General
GAUTENG — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party announced yet another leadership shakeup as the party president made changes to the top leadership structure. He replaced the party's Treasurer-General and Chief Whip in Parliament.
The party posted a statement on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account on 12 January 2026 announcing the changes party president Jacob Zuma made. Zuma removed the party's Treasurer-General, Mpiyakhe Limba, and replaced him with former Transnet executive Brian Molefe. Zuma also removed the party's Chief Whip in Parliament, Colleen Makhubele. He replaced her with the party's National Council of Provinces Chief Whip, Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi.
This is a developing story.
