The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's new Treasurer-General, Brian Molefe, announced his resignation as a Member of Parliament for the party

Molefe, who was Eskom's CEO, will be pouring his energy into strengthening the party

South Africans were amused that Molefe is the new Treasurer-General, as the party has had over three Treasurer-Generals since it was launched

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial, and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties, and Parliament.

Brian Molefe will focus on his new role as Treasurer-General. Image: Evgeny Biyatov/Host Photo Agency/Ria Novosti via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Treasurer-General, Brian Molefe, announced on 4 February 2026 that his tenure as a Member of Parliament for the party had ended after 16 months. He said he will focus on his work as the party's fifth Treasurer-General in two years.

According to the party, Molefe resigned a few weeks after party president Jacob Zuma appointed him the party's Treasurer-General. In a statement, the party noted that Molefe's resignation will allow him to dedicate his full time and energy to his duties.

Jacob Zuma reshuffles MK Party leadership

The party said Zuma's decision to deploy Molefe into the position emphasises the strategic importance of strengthening organisational capacity, financial discipline, and resource mobilisation, which are central pillars in advancing the mission of the party.

Who were the previous Treasurer-Generals of the party?

Zuma started shuffling his top leadership structure shortly after the 2024 general elections. He appointed Menzi Magubane as the party's Treasurer-General, replacing Danisa Zulu, and informed Zulu that he would redeploy her to a different position.

Dr Thanti Mthanti, who was appointed as the party's Treasurer-General in November 2024, resigned in January 2025. He had only served in the position for a few months before stepping down. He also announced that he was stepping down from all of his roles in the National High Command of the party.

Mpiyakhe Limba was also appointed as the MK Party's Treasurer-General, three months after Mthanti resigned. Limba was the fourth Treasurer-General to be appointed since the party was launched.

Jacob Zuma shuffled his leadership. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans laugh at the MK Party

Netizens roasted the party's penchant for changing top officials.

The GEOPOL said:

"MKP is a proper stokvel."

Malume said:

"I shudder to think they could have been governing the KZN provincial government. The instability would have been insane."

Ms Glo said:

"Is this not how the former judge left the family business?"

Real African said:

"This thing has no direction, and they formed it solely for the purpose of removing Cyril."

Lonwabo Mswati said:

"Getting closer to the exit door."

MK Party slams Democratic Alliance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party responded to the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the DA commented on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's alleged trafficking case. The DA opened a case against her after she was accused of recruiting 17 South African men to Russia.

The MK Party's spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said the DA must focus on its own problems. He accused the DA of politicking.

Source: Briefly News