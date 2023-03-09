Woman Facebook Shares Blue and Grey Themed Home Interior Design, Netizens Show Love
- A woman shared a post on a Facebook group featuring images of her blue and grey-themed home interior design with modern finishes and furniture
- Netizens gave positive feedback and asked about the furniture and kitchen curtains for themselves
- The design was well thought out, with the right furniture, colour, and material, making it a beautiful and smart design
A woman has shared a post in a Facebook group that gives users feedback on their home designs. The images showed a blue and grey-themed interior with modern finishes and furniture.
"For the love of all shades of blue & grey," she said
The neat interior design was well thought out
Picking out the right furniture, with the right colour and material, takes time. But if you are going for a specific theme, feel or look, that time will be worth it. This lady understood the assignment. Take a look at some pictures from her post:
Netizens shared feedback with her and wanted to know about the furniture
@Husna Asio said:
"So beautiful to see my home is also all shades of grey. From my living room to the bedroom I love it"
@Thembie Dube added:
"Beautiful, where did you buy your kitchen curtain"
@Mellisa Chasakara said:
"Your home is so beautiful and smart ❤"
Siphatokuhle Khumalo commented:
"Absolutely gorgeous, especially love your kitchen"
Johannesburg man shows interior home design
In another home interior design news, Briefly News reported on a content creator from Johannesburg who shared pictures of his home in a post on Twitter. People were so impressed with his interior design that they wanted to know where he bought his furniture.
@Sakhesilwanagm1 asked:
"Please share where you got the glass table with chairs, stunning!"
Source: Briefly News