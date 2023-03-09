A woman shared a post on a Facebook group featuring images of her blue and grey-themed home interior design with modern finishes and furniture

Netizens gave positive feedback and asked about the furniture and kitchen curtains for themselves

The design was well thought out, with the right furniture, colour, and material, making it a beautiful and smart design

A beautiful blue and grey-themed home. @Christina Netsai Dee/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A woman has shared a post in a Facebook group that gives users feedback on their home designs. The images showed a blue and grey-themed interior with modern finishes and furniture.

"For the love of all shades of blue & grey," she said

The neat interior design was well thought out

Picking out the right furniture, with the right colour and material, takes time. But if you are going for a specific theme, feel or look, that time will be worth it. This lady understood the assignment. Take a look at some pictures from her post:

Blue and grey lounge. @Christina Netsai Dee/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Blue and grey bedroom. @Christina Netsai Dee/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens shared feedback with her and wanted to know about the furniture

@Husna Asio said:

"So beautiful to see my home is also all shades of grey. From my living room to the bedroom I love it"

@Thembie Dube added:

"Beautiful, where did you buy your kitchen curtain"

@Mellisa Chasakara said:

"Your home is so beautiful and smart ❤"

Siphatokuhle Khumalo commented:

"Absolutely gorgeous, especially love your kitchen"

