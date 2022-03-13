List of nursing schools in Durban and their prices in 2022

Caregiving is one of the most marketable courses in South Africa. Therefore, choosing it is a guarantee that you will land a job not long after finishing your studies. Finding the most suitable college is also crucial if you want to acquire the best skills for the job. Below is a list of the nursing schools in Durban and their prices in 2022.

The caregiving profession in Mzansi is regulated by the South African Nursing Council (SANC), and all caregivers must be registered with the body. To qualify as a caregiver, one can either pursue a 4-year bachelor's degree, a 3-year diploma, or a one-year higher certificate in auxiliary nursing.

Best nursing colleges in Durban

Durban has some of the best nursing schools in South Africa that offer SANC-recognized programmes. They include;

1. Academy of Nursing Education and Healthcare Training Durban

The Academy of Nursing Education and Healthcare Training in Durban offers three caregiving programmes. Contact the facility for more details on the fees payable.

2. Benedictine Nursing Campus

The Benedictine Campus was established in 1935 by the Benedictine Sisters of Tutzing and transferred to the government in 1976. Its main program is Diploma in Caregiving (General, Psychiatric and Community) and Midwifery. Visit the facility for a detailed fee structure.

3. Charles Johnson Memorial Campus

The Nquthu-based Charles Johnson Memorial Campus offers a four-year Diploma in Nursing that equips caregivers (General, Psychiatric, Community) and Midwifery skills. Upon completion, professionals register with the SANC at a fee of R425.

4. Chatsmed Candlelight Nursing School

Chatsmed Candlelight Caregiving School was accredited by the SANC in 1997. The Durban-based facility offers National Certificate: Auxiliary Nursing and Certificate: Enrolled Nurse Auxiliary. For the exact rate, visit the facility in Dalbridge, Durban.

5. Durban University of Technology

The Durban University of Technology offers different programmes under Bachelor of Health Sciences in Caregiving Science, BTech, MTech, and DTech Caregiving. Each course is offered at a different rate, and some of the rates are as follows;

Anatomy and Physiology 1A @R2,970 and 1B @R2,970

Anatomy and Physiology IIA @R2,180 and IIB R2,180

Social Science 1 @R7,480, II @R4,510

Midwifery II @R6,230, III @R5,500

6. Kwa-Zulu Natal College of Nursing (KZNCN)

KZNCN is a public caregiving college affiliated with the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of Zululand. The programmes offered include:

Diploma in Caregiving (R171 for SANC)

Advanced Diploma in Midwifery (R1,497)

Diploma in Caregiving (General, Psychiatric and Community) and Midwifery (R425)

7. Madadeni Campus

Madadeni Nursing Campus is under the Madadeni Provincial Hospital. Since 2005, the facility has been under the KwaZulu-Natal College of Caregiving. The courses offered include Diploma in Caregiving (General, Psychiatric, and Community) and Midwifery (R425) and Diploma in Caregiving (R171).

8. Netcare Education (Durban) North Campuses

Netcare Education is a division of the Netcare Group and one of the leading private education and training institutions of healthcare professionals. How much does it cost to study caregiving at Netcare? Tuition fees for self-financing students are as follows:

Higher Certificate in Caregiving - R52,000

Diploma in Nursing First Year - R51,554

Diploma in Nursing Second Year - R49,509

A once-off non-refundable administrative fee of R2,999

9. Ngwelezana Campus

The Ngwelezana Campus offers a Diploma in Caregiving (R171) and Diploma in Caregiving (General, Psychiatric, and Community) and Midwifery (R425). Contact the college, located along the Thanduyise Highway, Ngwelezana, for more information regarding fee payment.

10. University of KwaZulu-Natal

The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Caregiving offers undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. For price inquiries, please call 031 260 2074 for undergraduate studies and 031 260 1641 for postgraduate studies.

11. University of Zululand (UNIZULU) Nursing School

The Department of Nursing Science at UNIZULU offers two four-year undergraduate courses, including a Bachelor of Nursing and a Bachelor of Nursing in Education and Administration. The facility also offers a Master's Degree in Nursing Science (M Nurs) and a Doctoral Degree in Nursing Science (D Phil). For clarity on the fees payable, contact the Department of Nursing Science, based at the KwaDlangezwa main campus.

Which college offers nursing in KZN?

Some of the institutions offering medical assistant courses in KwaZulu-Natal include:

KZN's School of Caregiving

KwaZulu-Natal College of Caregiving

Benedictine Caregiving Campus

Madadeni Campus

Ngwelezana Campus

The caregiving profession needs a lot of patience to be able to deal with patients until they get better. But, it is one of the most enjoyable careers if you love what you do. Now that you know caregiving schools in Durban and their prices, it is easier to choose the institution you can afford.

