List of nursing colleges in Limpopo, South Africa in 2022

Limpopo has many education facilities set to help raise professionals in different professions. Most institutions in the area focus on nursing. Discover registered nursing colleges in Limpopo in this read.

Below is a list of the top 10 nursing colleges in Limpopo, South Africa in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Nursing is one of the professions that are in high demand globally. Nurses are front-line healthcare workers whose roles are invaluable in a health facility. Due to their importance, most countries have increased nursing schools to help prospective students become fully qualified nurses without any obstacles. Take a look at this list of nursing colleges in Limpopo in 2022.

Nursing Colleges in Limpopo

Due to the increase in demand for nursing, many educational facilities in Limpopo have been established to offer nursing courses. Here is a look at some of these registered educational facilities.

1. Limpopo Nursing College

This institution has received praise in the country due to its emphasis on promoting accredited training. In addition, it works with several private and state hospitals and community facilities to impact students with practical knowledge and experience.

How can I apply for a Limpopo Nursing College?

Application is done online through the admissions portal. It entails filling out the application form and paying the application fees. Note that your form will not be processed if you do not pay the respective application fees. For more details, you can reach out to the facility through any of these means:

Address: 34 Hans Van Rensburg St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0699, South Africa.

Phone: + 27 15 291 1120

2. Raidhi School of Health Studies

Raidhi School of Health Studies is another nursing college that Polokwane has. It offers learners an opportunity to embark on a career in Health Studies, such as nursing, under the guidance of competent facilitators.

It has several branches in Johannesburg, Polokwane, Mokopane, and East London. Below are the contact details for the branch in Polokwane:

Address: 1st Floor Raidhi Building, 73 Schoeman Street Cnr Jorrisen Street Polokwane (Main Campus), 54 Landros Marie, Cnr Thabo Mbeki, SA Perm Building, 3rd Floor

Phone: 015 291 1021

One of the best nursing colleges in Limpopo, South Africa in 2022 for nursing and health-related courses is Raidhi School of Health Studies.

Source: Getty Images

3. Mankweng Nursing College

Mankweng is another training college in Limpopo that is making the dreams of most students come true. It is a registered and accredited entity by the South African government to offer training courses.

How do I apply to the Mankweng Nursing College?

You will be required to fill out a form online with factual information. For more details, here are the contacts:

Address: University of Limpopo Street, gate 3 Mankweng Turfloop, Mankweng, 0727, South Africa

Phone: +27 15 286 8007

4. Emcare College

It was founded in 1999 and has been offering specialized Health and Safety training ever since. For more details about the courses offered in the institution, use any of these contact details:

Email: info@emcare.org

Phone: +27 11 568 0298

Address: 1822, Bedford view, 2008, Johannesburg

5. Limpopo College of Nursing (Giyani Campus)

Limpopo College of Nursing, mainly the Giyani Campus, is ranked one of the best nursing colleges in Limpopo, South Africa in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

The campus offers academic, commercial, and technical courses. In case you are interested, get in touch with them using these contacts:

Phone: 0158120123

Address: Main St, Giyani, Limpopo

6. Elim Hospital Nursing School

The facility offers training in collaboration with other local facilities to equip their health students with the relevant knowledge and skills to work in a hospital. Its commitment to providing quality healthcare has made it one of the most considered nursing colleges in the Limpopo Province.

Address: Elim Hospital, Mahangeskraal Street, Elim Hospital, Louis Trichardt, 0960, South Africa

Phone: +27 15 556 2038

7. Pentagon College

This is a private institution situated next to the University of Limpopo. It is one of the registered nursing colleges whose registration number is 2015/435487/07. Here are more details about it:

Accreditation No: SDP1224/17/00147

Phone: 015 286 8007, 079 289 5588

Email: admin@pentagoncollege.co.za, pentagoncolleg@gmail.com

8. Venda Nursing College

The Venda School is in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Address: Phundamaria Main Road, Shayandima, Thohoyandou, 0945, South Africa

Phone: +27 15 964 1516

9. Saint Ignatius College

Saint Ignatius College is another nursing college in Limpopo, South Africa. It has branches in Pretoria, Witbank, Johannesburg, and KwaMhlanga Tweefontein.

Source: Twitter

Another college that offers nursing in Limpopo is Saint Ignatius College. Its head office is in Johannesburg, but it has campuses in Polokwane, Witbank, Pretoria, and KwaMhlanga Tweefontein-N Mpumalanga. The contact details of the head office are as follows:

Phone: 011 074 9074, 083 518 8734

Email: jhb@saintignatiouscollege.co.za

10. Brooklyn City College, Polokwane

This is a private educational facility that enriches students' lives by offering them accredited higher education in different professions.

What courses does Brooklyn City College offer?

It offers a variety of courses, including human resources management, travel and tourism, marketing management, civil engineering, financial management, matric rewrite, and so forth.

Address: 11 Grobler St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0700, South Africa

Phone: +27 15 291 5559

Frequently asked questions about nursing courses

Before we sign off, let us quickly answer some commonly asked questions about taking this course while in Mzansi.

Can I study nursing without matric?

It is tough. You will require matric if you are to study at a university. However, you may not need it if you take a health course through a TVET college.

Which TVET colleges have nursing?

In addition to nursing colleges, you can also study the course in TVET colleges located throughout South Africa, such as Tshwane City College.

Source: Getty Images

There are a couple, including Tshwane City College and Northlink TVET College.

Can I apply for nursing with technical matric?

Unfortunately, no. Technical matric does not have Biology, a vital subject for health-related courses.

How many points are needed for nursing at the University of Limpopo?

Applicants must have obtained a matric bachelor certificate with a minimum score of 26 APS.

Nursing is an excellent career choice. Check out this list of registered and accredited nursing colleges in Limpopo in 2022. You will not be disappointed.

