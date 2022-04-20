Dana White is best known for being the long-time boss of the UFC, a company he has grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. But, is Dana White a billionaire? Find out in this read as we unveil Dana White's net worth in 2022.

Dana White's net worth has become a topic of interest of late for claims he is a billionaire. So, is Dana White a billionaire? Find out in this read.

Source: Getty Images

Dana White's net worth has become a subject of interest for several reasons. For one, he is known for his shrewd business skills. Secondly, he has held the title of the UFC boss for decades and has grown the UFC from near bankruptcy to a multi-billion dollar industry. So, what is his worth? Find out here!

Profile summary

Full name: Dana Frederick White Jr.

Dana Frederick White Jr. Date of birth: 28th July 1969

28th July 1969 Place of birth: Manchester, Connecticut

Manchester, Connecticut Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Dana White's age: 52 years (as of April 2022)

52 years (as of April 2022) Profession: Promoter, Entrepreneur, Boxing Coach, Actor, TV Producer

Promoter, Entrepreneur, Boxing Coach, Actor, TV Producer Best known as: UFC president

UFC president Marital status: Married

Married Married: 8th November 1996

8th November 1996 Wife: Anne Louise Stella

Anne Louise Stella Children: Aidan, Dana III, and Savannah

Aidan, Dana III, and Savannah Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)

5'10" (1.78 m) Salary: $20 million

$20 million Net worth: $500 million

What is Dana White's net worth?

Dana White's net worth is believed to be very high for he is known for his wise financial decisions and shrewd business skills.

Source: Getty Images

There are many reasons fans are curious to know about Dana's net worth. Perhaps the most solid reason is that he is the current president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). But, before we look into that, let us do a quick rundown of his income streams.

Boxing coach career

He started boxing at 17. He had just enrolled at the University of Massachusetts when he opened a boxing program for at-risk children in the inner city. However, the boxer later dropped out and became an aerobics instructor to make a living.

Soon after, he relocated to Las Vegas and established Dana White Enterprises. Dana decided to start managing fighters like Chuck Lidell and Tito Ortiz during this period. He also ventured into other fighting skills like Muay Thai and Mixed Martial Arts.

His role as UFC president

One of the income streams that is believed to contribute to a huge percent of Dana White's net worth is his long-term role as UFC president.

Source: Getty Images

While at a wedding back in the 90s, Dana was lucky to bump into his former high school classmate Lorenzo Fertitta. The two shared a common interest: boxing. While still managing fighters, White learned that the parent company of UFC, Semaphore Entertainment Group, was going broke.

So, he approached Fertitta, who invited his older brother Frank into the deal. So, how much did Dana White buy the UFC for? The Fertitta brothers paid $2 million for an 81% ownership stake in UFC.

After the purchase, they appointed White as the president. So, does Dana White own UFC? Most of Dana White's profiles revealed he had a 9% ownership stake at UFC before the sale.

However, even after the sale, he remained UFC's president. Dana White's salary as UFC president is a whopping $20 million.

UFC sale to William Morris Endeavor (WME)

Dana White's net worth accounts for his 9% ownership stake at UFC, which after the sale saw him bag $360 million before taxes.

Source: Getty Images

Before the sale, White-owned 9% of the UFC. In May 2016, it was reported that the Fertitta brothers were in advanced talks to sell the UFC for at least $6 billion. At the time, White's 9% stake would have been worth $540 million.

In July 2016, it was confirmed that UFC had been sold to WME-IMG for $4 billion.

Acting career

Although most people know Dana from his UFC TV appearances, he has also graced the screens as an actor. So, is Dana White in movies? Yes, he is. Some of Dana White's movies and TV shows appearances include:

Dana White's net worth also accounts for the fortune he has made in his acting career. He has appeared in projects such as I Am Bruce Lee.

Source: Getty Images

The Ultimate Fighter

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The League

Once I Was a Champion

I Am Bruce Lee

The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil

Fighting For a Generation: 20 Years of the UFC

Takedown: The DNA of GSP

Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight

Mask

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series

Conor McGregor: Notorious

Fight: The Max "Blue Carnage" Carlyle Story

Bad Reputation

Chuck & Tito

UFC 257 Embedded

Wahl Street

Overall, Dana White's net worth is estimated to be $500 million in 2022. His salary is $20 million.

Source: Getty Images

So, how much is Dana White's worth in 2021? Most sources state his net worth in 2021-2022 is $500 million.

Dana White's biography

Most people hardly know of White's bio. So, here is everything you should know about him.

How old is Dana White?

He was born on 28th July 1969 in Manchester, Connecticut, as Dana Frederick White Jr. and is 52 years old as of April 2022. He and his sister Kelly were raised mainly by their mother, June, and by their grandparents. Although they grew up in a catholic family, Frederick today considers himself an atheist.

What is Dana White's height?

UFC boss Dana White stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches, approximately 1.78 m.

Source: Getty Images

He stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m).

Dana White's spouse

He has been married to his wife Anne since 8th November 1996. They met in the eighth grade and have been growing stronger ever since.

Dana White's children

He has two boys, Aidan and Dana III, and a girl, Savannah. The boxer prefers to keep his family life private.

Dana White's health problems

He has Meniere's disease. It is a disabling inner-ear disorder that can cause ringing (tinnitus), vertigo (a spinning sensation), pressure in the ear and fluctuating hearing loss. He revealed that the condition was brought after being involved in a large fight in his youth.

Dana White's has Meniere's disease but he undergoes Orthokine treatment for Meniere's disease. He says it has significantly reduced his symptoms.

Source: Getty Images

Does Dana White still have Meniere's disease?

Yes. However, he revealed that he undergoes Orthokine treatment for Meniere's disease. He says it has significantly reduced his symptoms.

Is Dana White friends with Joe Rogan?

Yes, he is. Dana White and Joe Rogan have been friends for more than 20 years. However, their friendship was recently tested when a rumour hit the airwaves that Joe was not part of ESPN'S UFC 271 due to a "scheduling conflict."

So, why did Joe Rogan miss UFC 271? The UFC boss quickly shut down the rumours of a scheduling conflict, stating that Joe simply did not work that night.

Dana White's net worth in 2022 stands at $500 million. He has made a fortune from his successful career as UFC president, boxing coaching career, businesses, and acting gigs.

Source: Briefly News