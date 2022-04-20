Dana White's net worth, age, spouse, children, height, salary, is he a billionaire?
Dana White is best known for being the long-time boss of the UFC, a company he has grown into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. But, is Dana White a billionaire? Find out in this read as we unveil Dana White's net worth in 2022.
Dana White's net worth has become a subject of interest for several reasons. For one, he is known for his shrewd business skills. Secondly, he has held the title of the UFC boss for decades and has grown the UFC from near bankruptcy to a multi-billion dollar industry. So, what is his worth? Find out here!
Profile summary
- Full name: Dana Frederick White Jr.
- Date of birth: 28th July 1969
- Place of birth: Manchester, Connecticut
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Dana White's age: 52 years (as of April 2022)
- Profession: Promoter, Entrepreneur, Boxing Coach, Actor, TV Producer
- Best known as: UFC president
- Marital status: Married
- Married: 8th November 1996
- Wife: Anne Louise Stella
- Children: Aidan, Dana III, and Savannah
- Height: 5'10" (1.78 m)
- Salary: $20 million
- Net worth: $500 million
What is Dana White's net worth?
There are many reasons fans are curious to know about Dana's net worth. Perhaps the most solid reason is that he is the current president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). But, before we look into that, let us do a quick rundown of his income streams.
Boxing coach career
He started boxing at 17. He had just enrolled at the University of Massachusetts when he opened a boxing program for at-risk children in the inner city. However, the boxer later dropped out and became an aerobics instructor to make a living.
Soon after, he relocated to Las Vegas and established Dana White Enterprises. Dana decided to start managing fighters like Chuck Lidell and Tito Ortiz during this period. He also ventured into other fighting skills like Muay Thai and Mixed Martial Arts.
His role as UFC president
While at a wedding back in the 90s, Dana was lucky to bump into his former high school classmate Lorenzo Fertitta. The two shared a common interest: boxing. While still managing fighters, White learned that the parent company of UFC, Semaphore Entertainment Group, was going broke.
So, he approached Fertitta, who invited his older brother Frank into the deal. So, how much did Dana White buy the UFC for? The Fertitta brothers paid $2 million for an 81% ownership stake in UFC.
After the purchase, they appointed White as the president. So, does Dana White own UFC? Most of Dana White's profiles revealed he had a 9% ownership stake at UFC before the sale.
However, even after the sale, he remained UFC's president. Dana White's salary as UFC president is a whopping $20 million.
UFC sale to William Morris Endeavor (WME)
Before the sale, White-owned 9% of the UFC. In May 2016, it was reported that the Fertitta brothers were in advanced talks to sell the UFC for at least $6 billion. At the time, White's 9% stake would have been worth $540 million.
In July 2016, it was confirmed that UFC had been sold to WME-IMG for $4 billion.
Acting career
Although most people know Dana from his UFC TV appearances, he has also graced the screens as an actor. So, is Dana White in movies? Yes, he is. Some of Dana White's movies and TV shows appearances include:
- The Ultimate Fighter
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- The League
- Once I Was a Champion
- I Am Bruce Lee
- The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil
- Fighting For a Generation: 20 Years of the UFC
- Takedown: The DNA of GSP
- Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight
- Mask
- Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series
- Conor McGregor: Notorious
- Fight: The Max "Blue Carnage" Carlyle Story
- Bad Reputation
- Chuck & Tito
- UFC 257 Embedded
- Wahl Street
So, how much is Dana White's worth in 2021? Most sources state his net worth in 2021-2022 is $500 million.
Dana White's biography
Most people hardly know of White's bio. So, here is everything you should know about him.
How old is Dana White?
He was born on 28th July 1969 in Manchester, Connecticut, as Dana Frederick White Jr. and is 52 years old as of April 2022. He and his sister Kelly were raised mainly by their mother, June, and by their grandparents. Although they grew up in a catholic family, Frederick today considers himself an atheist.
What is Dana White's height?
He stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m).
Dana White's spouse
He has been married to his wife Anne since 8th November 1996. They met in the eighth grade and have been growing stronger ever since.
Dana White's children
He has two boys, Aidan and Dana III, and a girl, Savannah. The boxer prefers to keep his family life private.
Dana White's health problems
He has Meniere's disease. It is a disabling inner-ear disorder that can cause ringing (tinnitus), vertigo (a spinning sensation), pressure in the ear and fluctuating hearing loss. He revealed that the condition was brought after being involved in a large fight in his youth.
Does Dana White still have Meniere's disease?
Yes. However, he revealed that he undergoes Orthokine treatment for Meniere's disease. He says it has significantly reduced his symptoms.
Is Dana White friends with Joe Rogan?
Yes, he is. Dana White and Joe Rogan have been friends for more than 20 years. However, their friendship was recently tested when a rumour hit the airwaves that Joe was not part of ESPN'S UFC 271 due to a "scheduling conflict."
So, why did Joe Rogan miss UFC 271? The UFC boss quickly shut down the rumours of a scheduling conflict, stating that Joe simply did not work that night.
Dana White's net worth in 2022 stands at $500 million. He has made a fortune from his successful career as UFC president, boxing coaching career, businesses, and acting gigs.
