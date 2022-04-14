Rick Rubin's net worth, age, albums, house, movies, how did he make his money?

Rick Rubin is one of the most successful music producers of all time. He has been on the scene for close to four decades, contributed immensely to the evolution of music, worked with the most talented figures and made a fortune. Even though most people refer to him as the bearded music world impresario, these details about Rick Rubin's net worth reveal that there is much more to the star.

For a nine-time Grammy recipient, it is a no brainer that Rubin Rick's work has a significant imprint in the entertainment industry. His work is a testament to how passionate and talented he is. Rick Rubin's net worth could not do more than reflecting the record producer's expertise. What does it take to make such a musical giant?

Rick Rubin's biography

Rubin was fascinated by music at a tender age. While at Long Beach High School, he became close friends with the school's audiovisual department director. Therefore, he learned how to play the guitar and songwriting. This was a step in the right direction in growing his career.

Fredrick also played in a band with his childhood friends, Joet Ferrante, Carlos Ferreiro, and Marc Greenhut. The group used to perform at a garage and school shows for their town friends. Luckily, their teacher helped them create their punk band and called it The Pricks.

Their most significant claim to fame was being heckled at and thrown out of stage after performing two songs. How did Rick insist on pursuing music despite facing challenges at such a tender age?

Rick Rubin's age

Rubin was born on 10th March 1963 as Fredrick Jay Rubin in Long Beach, New York. He is of Jewish descent, and his father, Michael, worked as a shoe wholesaler, while his mother, Linda, was a housewife. As of April 2022, he is fifty-nine years old.

How did Rubin become famous?

Rubin frequently took the train from his home to New York to see the Ramones, New York punk pioneers. When he was a student at New York University, he developed an interest in rap and immersed himself in the local scene.

Rubin produced his first single, It’s Yours, by T La Rock and Jazzy Jay, in 1983. Its success encouraged him to create his record label, Def Jam Records, and Russell Simmons joined the label. The two would collect demo tapes from upcoming rappers and DJs. In 1984, they released their first single; I Need a Beat, which sold more than 100,000 copies.

In 1988, Rick left Def Jam, relocated to Los Angeles and founded a new record label Def American Recordings, featuring heavy metals acts. He established himself as a producer in 1991 and guided Red Hot Chili Peppers to multiplatinum successes.

Rick Rubin's record labels

Throughout his career, Rick has been affiliated with the following labels:

Def Jam Recordings

American Recordings

Columbia Records

Warner Records

Epic Recordings

Rick Rubin's albums

Rubin's gift was demonstrated in 1993, and in 1994, he released American Recordings, which was a success. This success was the first step in his journey to winning five Grammy Awards. This list sums up the best Rick Rubin albums:

The Geto Boys – Geto Boys

– Geto Boys Californication – Red Hot Chili Peppers

– Red Hot Chili Peppers Renegades – Rage Against The Machine

– Rage Against The Machine 21 – Adele

– Adele Wildflowers – Tom Petty

– Tom Petty Reign in Blood – Slayer

– Slayer Blood Sugar Sex Magik – Red Hot Chili Peppers

– Red Hot Chili Peppers Licensed to Ill – Beastie Boys

– Beastie Boys American IV – Johnny Cash

Yeezus – Kanye West

Rick Rubin was part of the production team for Kanye West's Yeezus album. He even performed as the executive producer and provided the perfect foundation for Ye to go off.

What Metallica albums did Rick Rubin produce?

Fredrick produced the Death Magnetic album in 2008 through Warner Bros Records. The album was the ninth studio album by Metallica, the American heavy metal band.

Can Rick Rubin play an instrument?

For a conventional music producer, one would expect Fredrick to play several musical instruments. However, he does not play any.

Rick Rubin's movies and TV shows

Apart from a successful career as a music producer, this collection makes up Rick Rubin's filmography:

Krush Groove

(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)

Tougher Than Leather

Men Don't Leave

Funky Monks

Fade to Black

99 Problems

Twisted Transistor

Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing

iTunes Originals – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Runnin' Down a Dream

The Making of Minutes to Midnight

The Meeting of a Thousand Suns

Inside Living Things

Sound City

Making 13

Foo Fighters Sonic Highways

I Am Johnny Cash

Oh, Vita! Making an Album

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Shangri-La

McCartney 3,2,1

How did Rick Rubin make his money?

Where did Rick Rubin get his money? Rick has made a fortune from his music career. His expertise has earned him the opportunity to work with some of the most talented figures in the industry.

Rick Rubin's net worth

Rick Rubin's net worth in 2022 is approximately $250 million.

Where is Rick Rubin's house?

Rick lost two multimillion-dollar Malibu homes to a fire that tore through the Santa Monica Mountains in 2018. Barely a year later, the music world impresario splurged a whopping $8.1 million on a four-bedroom ocean view home in Point Dume in Malibu. Rick Rubin's Malibu house sits on a 0.83 acre of land with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a powder room for guests.

Rick Rubin's house is up for rent at a whopping $75,000 per month. The house's listing is held by Chris Cortazzo. Rick also owns homes across Los Angeles.

These details about Rick Rubin's net worth debunk how much it took for the super-producer to make it to the major league. He had his highs and lows but never backed down from the prize.

