Rachel Sutherland's age, full name, twin, parents, fox news, net worth

Rachel Sutherland has established herself as a household name in the film industry and television as one of the top producers. She is especially famous for her work in the Drama series Nurses, and in the 2017 series Mary Kills People.

So, who is Rachel Sutherland? She is a Canadian television production manager. The article below will look at her full name, birthday, age, parents, twin, nationality, net worth, and profile.

Profile

Rachel Sutherland full name: Rachel Sutherland

Rachel Sutherland Rachel Sutherland birthday: December 21, 1966

December 21, 1966 Rachel Sutherland age: 55 as of 2021

55 as of 2021 Place of birth: London

London Country of birth: England

England Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Gender: Female

Female Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Languages: English

English Rachel Sutherland parents: Donald Sutherland, Shirley Douglas

Donald Sutherland, Shirley Douglas Rachel Sutherland siblings: Kiefer Sutherland, Thomas Emil Sicks, Rossif, Angus, Roeg

Kiefer Sutherland, Thomas Emil Sicks, Rossif, Angus, Roeg Net worth: $1 million - $5 million

$1 million - $5 million Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Rachel Sutherland's biography

What is Rachel Sutherland's full name? She was born on December 21, 1966, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in London, England, UK. Her star sign is Sagittarius, and she will be turning 55 this year.

Who are the parents of Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland?

The television personality was born to Donald and Shirley Douglas.

Her father is a Canadian top actor whose film career spans over 55 years. He has been nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards, winning two for his performances in the television films Citizen X (1995) and Path to War (2002); the former also earned him a Primetime Emmy Award. An inductee of the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canadian Walk of Fame. He also received a Canadian Academy Award for the drama film Threshold (1981).

Her mother, Shirley Douglas, was a Canadian television, film, and stage activist. She came from a prominent family since her father, Tommy Douglas, was a renowned politician. Unfortunately, she passed away on April 5, 2020, after suffering from pneumonia complications.

Rachel’s paternal grandparents were called Dorothy Isobel and Fredrick McLea, while her maternal grandparents were called Irma May and Tommy Douglas.

Rachel Sutherland's Twin

Is Kiefer Sutherland a twin? Kiefer and Rachel Sutherland were born together on December 21, 1966. Like his mother and sister, Kiefer also works in the film industry as an actor, producer, and director. He is also a singer. He received an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Satellite Awards for his portrayal as Jack Bauer in the Fox drama series 24.

Rachel has a stepbrother called Thomas Emil Sicks from her mother’s first marriage to Timothy Emil Sicks. She also has three step-siblings called Rossif, Angus, and Roeg from her father’s second marriage.

Rachel Sutherland's net worth

Although her net worth is under the wraps, it is estimated that her net worth is about $1 million to $5 million. She came from an affluent background since her parents are very wealthy. Her father, Donald, is worth $60 million, while her mother was worth $2.5 million.

How much is Kiefer Sutherland's worth? Her twin brother has also amassed a considerable amount of wealth from his career as an actor, television producer, film director and voice actor. His net worth stands at about $100 million.

Rachel Sutherland has established her prowess in television through her numerous projects. Although she has maintained a low profile, it is clear that she is doing something meaningful in her life. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

