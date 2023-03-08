Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's allegations of corruption at Eskom are thrusting Parliament into action

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will be launching an inquiry into criminality at the power utility

Scopa also decided that it would invite the ex-CEO to elaborate on his allegations before the committee

CAPE TOWN - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is considering establishing an inquiry to investigate corruption and mismanagement at the ailing power utility, Eskom.

Scopa plans on launching a commission of inquiry into Eskom following Andre de Ruyter's corruption allegations. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the power utility's former CEO André de Ruyter alleged that African National Congress (ANC) ministers sanctioned corruption and criminality at Eskom, News24 reported.

Parliament's finance watchdog is reportedly utterly convinced that there is rot within the barely functional power utility. Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said:

"Mr De Ruyter has made public utterances which are opening an opportunity for us to further look into those things. I am not aware of any minister in particular, but we know that ministers in one way or the other are involved."

André de Ruyter will be invited to explain corruption at Eskom before Scopa

It isn't clear at this stage if De Ruyter will be part of the inquiry, but the shunned ex-CEO will still have to state his case about the allegations he made.

On Wednesday, 8 March, Scopa resolved to invite De Ruyter before the committee to fully elaborate on the corruption allegations he made during the interview with eNCA journalist Anika Larsen.

ANC MP Bheki Hadebe, who also happens to be a member of Scopa, motivated for the former CEO to appear before the committee claiming the allegations were too severe to be ignored, EWN reported.

South Africans slamScopa for only taking action on corruption allegations now

Here's what South Africans are saying:

@rexntsane slammed:

"Scopa is disingenuous, there are so many reports available already including state capture reports. Why not take action on those?"

@WalterMfana claimed:

"Scope it's useless Let them Leave Andre."

@KonniHoffie asked:

"Why doesn't Scopa just read the Zondo report?"

@CowansView questioned:

"He did tell them. Again and again. When Busi Mavuso told SCOPA this was the ANC's mess, they chased her out of the room. What more does SCOPA need to hear?"

