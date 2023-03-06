ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has clapped back at claims that the ruling party is trying to silence ex-Eskom CEO André De Ruyter

The governing party has issued the former CEO with legal papers after his tell-all television interview

De Ruyter accused the ANC of being a part of and facilitating widespread corruption at the ailing power utility

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has refuted claims that the ruling party is gunning for former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Fikile Mbalula says the ANC is not trying to silence former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

Source: Getty Images

The ANC has been criticised for attempting to silence De Ruyter for blowing the whistle on corruption at the power utility.

The ruling party served the Former Eskom CEO with legal papers after De Ruyter claimed that the ANC sanctioned widespread corruption at the ailing power utility.

According to TimesLIVE, Mbalula didn't reveal what the papers demanded of De Ruyter but indicated he had a week to respond or the ANC would take further steps.

Mablula said the ANC wouldn't stand by as André de Ruyter tarnishes the ruling party's reputation

Speaking on the accusation De Ruyter levelled against the ANC during his explosive interview in e-TV's My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, Mbalula said:

“We can’t allow the image of the ANC to be battered."

The ANC SG added accusations made without evidence were merely hearsay and criticised the notion that the ANC was silencing a whistle-blower for challenging De Ruyter.

Mbalula also poked holes in De Ruyter's newfound whistle-blower status claiming that a tell-all interview with the media is not the proper channel to expose corruption.

Mbalula slammed:

“Where did the whistle-blower go? Is the eTV studio [a] whistle-blowing office? It’s not,”

South Africans criticise Fikile Mbalula for claiming De Ruyter is tarnishing the ANC's image

Here is what citizens are saying about Mbalula's accusations against De Ruyter.

@SaaymanBarry asked:

"Minister Fikile Mbalula MP, what else are you doing except denying that the ANC is corrupt?"

@DesireTablai questioned:

"What image is he talking about?"

@MarumoMashigo claimed:

"Mr fix it, Razzmatazz, it is late my ANC's image is long tainted since Mbeki left office."

@peterthomas661 accused:

"Yup, the ruling party doesn't want to silence whistle-blowing AdR, they want to punish him."

@wakes567 quizzed:

"So what are the legal papers about? Who is fooling who here?"

@Leon11791256 slammed:

"This guy can talk so much rubbish."

André de Ruyter briefed top cop Fannie Masemola about Eskom corruption, Mzansi says he needs to open a case

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter had done his due diligence and reported his corruption allegations to National Commissioner of Police General Fannie Masemola.

De Ruyter reportedly also briefed Masemola about the four alleged criminal cartels bringing Eskom to its knees in Mpumalanga, according to News24.

According to IOL, the four cartels operating in Mpumalanga are allegedly under investigation for their conduct at coal-fired power stations in the province.

