A group of seven people are facing serious charges for taking part in a vigilante attack

The mob was arrested after severely beating a man they suspected of stealing livestock in Maraganeng village, Limpopo

The man was forced from his house to a local soccer field, where he was beaten and interrogated

LIMPOPO - The Limpopo police have arrested a group of people for the brutal assault of a 55-year-old man.

Seven people have been arrested for brutally assaulting a man in a violent mob justice incident involving alleged stock theft. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Seven vigilantes, including a pensioner, took it upon themselves to dole out mob justice for the alleged theft of livestock.

On Saturday, 1 July, the resident of Maraganeng village gathered at a local soccer field after a livestock owner had allegedly lost his cattle.

The people who called the meeting then started identifying people who they suspected of being involved in stealing the livestock.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Limpopo village residents go on witch hunt for alleged livestock thief

The group then went on the prowl for the alleged suspects driving around the village in an Isuzu bakkie.

The angry mob found the 55-year-old man in his home and forcibly took him to the soccer field, where they severely assaulted him looking for information about the livestock, IOL reported.

The assault only ended when some members of the group had a change of heart and rescued him from the rest of the mob.

The mob will appear in the Zaaiplaas Periodica; Court on Thursday, 27 July, to face charges for the brutal assault.

Mozambican man beaten to death over livestock theft allegations

A similar incident happened in Phalaborwa in April. Unfortunately, the 53-year-old man did not survive the mob attack on him.

The man, a Mozambican national, was accused of stealing and slaughtering livestock. The man was beaten by livestock owners and transported to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries, TimesLIVE reported.

1 dead and two injured after mob attack in Gomora, suspects accused of killing their friend

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man allegedly died and two others were injured when the community members of Gomora, in Johannesburg East, demanded justice for a murdered man.

The three were accused of allegedly murdering their friend and burying his body in a shallow grave.

According to the Daily Sun, the incident occurred on Thursday, 23 March. The three suspects reportedly conspired to kill their friend and buried him in a shallow grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News