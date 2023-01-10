Award-winning singer Makhadzi took to her social media platforms to plead with sponsors to help her with her upcoming show

The singer made it clear that she is not looking for investors but sponsors because she wants to make sure that everything goes well

Many people tagged different companies in the comments section, pleading with them to assist the singer

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Makhadzi appeals to sponsors for her upcoming One. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Companies like Old Mutual and MTN South Africa have responded after getting several calls on social media to sponsor Makhadzi's upcoming one-woman show.

Taking to Twitter to plead for help, Makhadzi wrote:

"Looking for sponsors to sponsor my upcoming one woman show , not investors …. nanwaha khotoda utoita nne mune husina upfi partnered with who . Khotoda u maker sure everything is perfect . Mutanganelano uadina . For more info about the show contact 0822222930"

Mzansi helps Makhadzi to score sponsorship

Many people took the comments section and started tagging possible sponsors. Responding to many tags, MTN and Old Mutual shared the details and steps Makhadzi could follow to apply for the sponsorship.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@alurasen responded:

"Everything is a business. There’s nothing for mahala. The free sponsorships you are looking for come at a huge price. Do partnerships with big brands, everything will go smoothly because their reputations are on the line"

@FrankMarokane wrote:

"Patela Rabz o tlogele go re rasetsa. O Ska hlansa ke fame. We will soon be donating if you keep on behaving like this."

@kutamatshianeo said:

"@SABreweries @MakhadziSA is looking for sponsors for her one-woman show"

@Agrikilimo:

"Unfortnately sponsors cannot be found here. Approach corporate companies with value proposition. They are many that can enhance their value with your brand"

Makhadzi goes all out for a one-woman show, including a proudly Venda theme incorporating the culture and dances

In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi pulled out all the stops for her previous one-woman show.

Makhadzi had a Venda-themed one-woman show in October 2022 in her hometown of Venda in Limpopo. The show came shortly after the singer completed her world tour. She promised that her homecoming event would not fall short of what she had already demonstrated to the world, and she did not disappoint.

Many people who had attended the event reminisced about it on social media, leaving the rest of Mzansi green with envy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News