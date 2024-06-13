A Bedford man has appeared in court on charges of murder after allegedly killing his three-year-old niece. Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu told Briefly News that passersby discovered the young girl lying lifeless in the middle of the road with multiple cuts all over her body. Police arrested her 49-year-old uncle in relation to the crime.

BEDFORD — The uncle of a three-year-old Eastern Cape girl has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on allegations of killing the toddler.

Zondani Bobo, 49, appeared in the Bedford Magistrate’s Court on Monday in relation to the brutal incident.

Child taken from mother at tavern

Police arrested Bobo last week after evidence linked him to the crime.

According to police information, he had allegedly taken his niece from her mother at a tavern in the Ndlovini area at about 21:40 on Thursday, 6 June.

The mother’s reason for visiting the establishment with the child is unclear.

About an hour after taking the young girl, Bobo returned to the tavern alone.

Gqeberha police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said passersby discovered the child’s lifeless body.

“She sustained multiple cuts to her face, abdomen, thighs and throat,” Naidu told Briefly News.

“As the investigation unfolded, police arrested the uncle.”

Naidu said police opened a child neglect case against the mother, while Bobo faces possible additional charges pending a post-mortem report.

“The post-mortem will reveal whether she was sexually assaulted,” Naidu said.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case against Bobo was remanded until 15 July for further investigation.

Tyali could not immediately confirm whether further charges would be added to Briefly News.

“It is still too early in the investigation to tell,” he said.

Child's shocking murder should strike a chord

Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed deep sadness over the tragic incident.

“Such heinous acts are not only a breach of our laws but an insult to humanity,” Mene said.

“Protecting our children is paramount, and we will ensure that justice is served swiftly and firmly."

Mene said it was the responsibility of parents and guardians to safeguard the well-being of their children.

“To have a young child in a tavern is concerning and unacceptable.

“We understand that many parents face challenging circumstances, but the safety and security of children must always be a priority.”

Mene said negligence by parents would not be tolerated.

Mother jailed to 20 years for killing daughters

