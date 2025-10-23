Bheki Cele Details His Relationship With Cat Matlala: “It Scared Me”
- Former police minister Bheki Cele continued his testimony when he appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee
- The committee was set up to investigate the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system
- Cele detailed how he met controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela and provided details of a meeting between him, Maumela, and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The former Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, provided insight into the relationship that he had with businessman Hangwani Maumela. He also shared details of a meeting with Maumela and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
Cele continued his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 23 October 2025 in the Western Cape. Cele faced questions from Members of Parliament as the Committee sought to investigate allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.
Cele discusses meeting with Matlala
Cele said that he met Matlala at Maumela's house in Zimbali Estate in KwaZulu-Natal. hew said that he was stunned when he saw Matlala's security team. Cele said that Matlala told him that he recruited 23 of his bodyguards from the South African National Defence Force's Special Task Force. Cele said that he was stunned.
He said what scared him was that he had spoken to the Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told him that the South African Police Service has lost 56 Special Task Force members to the taxi industry.
"It scared me," he said.
Cele said that it is worrying that more members of the police were being lost to the private security industry and called for this to be corrected.
"It would be a serious battle if 23 members of the police's task force went up against the 56 men in the taxi industry," he said.
