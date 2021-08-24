Bathong: Cake Fail Leaves Mzansi Giggling: "Spiderman to the Rescue"

South Africans are in a giggling mood as they react to a failed cake that has a mini Spiderman on the top

The ‘falling’ cake was posted by @Kim_Tendayi who seems to suggest the hero, Spiderman, was hoping to rescue the cake but it went horribly wrong

Briefly News brings you the coloured confection and many people argue that the hero was alert in trying to retain its shape

A beautifully decorated and baked cake is a hit on social media but it’s for a different reason. It seems the confectioner failed to deliver his or her best product.

In a photo shared by @Kim_Tendayi, the multi-layered cake is a complete failure and it’s seen falling apart. However, there’s a funny reaction to the picture because the top of the cake is a mini Spiderman.

Some people believe the little hero is the one responsible for messing up the cake but some believe he was there to actually rescue the cake. The woman wrote on Twitter:

“Spiderman to the rescue.”

A failed cake with a Spiderman decoration is a hit on social media. Image: @Kim_Tendayi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@PinkieMadds said:

“He doesn't have time to waste.”

@Princeofneshpak said:

“Spiderman saves the day.”

@Ushuni said:

“He's trying to save it hahaha.”

@Vibematcher said:

"This is actually funny.”

@ClaireZduri said:

“He just saved the day.”

@Dimasi_ABC said:

“Man's always alert.”

Source: Briefly.co.za