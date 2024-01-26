PhD holder Dr Mamokgethi Phakeng turned heads on Twitter with a recent video

The former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor showed her followers just how flexible she is at 57 years of age

People were impressed by her yoga abilities, with some opting to try it out in their next gym session

South African professor Rosina Mamokgethi Phakeng, better known as Prof Phakeng, had tongues waging online after showcasing her flexibility.

Dr Phakeng unveiled her flexibility

The former UCT vice-chancellor proved that at 57, you can still be flexible. A video shared by the professor herself on Twitter shows how she conducts her yoga session. She said in her video that since she turned 57, she wanted to showcase to her fans her favourite moves in yoga as she usually does each year after her birthday.

In her Twitter caption, she expressed how "grateful" she was to be still able to be flexible at her age, saying:

"I’m grateful that at 57, I’m still flexible enough to pull off my favourite yoga move. I ensure that I take a holistic 360-degree approach when it comes to maintaining my body for both physical and mental well-being. Remember, your health is your true wealth!"

Watch the video below:

SA shows Prof Phakeng some love

Unsurprisingly, so many people love the prof that they flooded her comment section praising her for her excellent yoga moves.

I AmB gushed over the professor, saying:

"Oh wow. This is so amazing and inspiring. I just tried it, but I must say I have a long way to go prof."

Baswabile Manaka wrote:

"I’m trying this today after the gym."

@IamEriOluwa added:

"Health is your true wealth this is an incredible feat for your age in this part of our world."

Sifiso M commented:

"Prof you said 57? Nah I see 33 here."

Oddettem said:

"Amazing."

Sonto Ndlovu wrote:

"Very flexible. You are truly blessed, Prof."

