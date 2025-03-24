A South African woman has captivated social media users after sharing footage of her impressively decorated shack that features modern amenities and stylish furnishings

TikTok user @slindelozuma4 showcased her zinc corrugated home's interior, which includes a smart TV, a bed, modern kitchen cabinets, and bathroom facilities

While many praised her creativity and home design skills, others expressed concerns about practical aspects like the bathroom layout and the more

One woman shared a clip of the inside of her shack which left many viewers debating. Images: @slindelozuma4

Source: TikTok

A woman's creative approach to making her informal housing feel like a luxury home has sparked widespread conversation online.

Content creator @slindelozuma4 shared a video tour of her shack on TikTok, revealing a surprisingly modern and well-appointed interior that contrasts sharply with its corrugated zinc exterior.

Despite the modest structure, the home features impressive amenities including modern kitchen cupboards, a stove and oven, a smart flat-screen TV, and a queen-sized bed with bedding. The bathroom includes both a flushing toilet and washing sink, while decorative furniture items throughout the space create an atmosphere of comfort and style.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The economics of shack living

Living in informal housing offers significant financial advantages for many South Africans struggling with the high costs of traditional housing. Current property market conditions make homeownership increasingly difficult, with substantial upfront costs including transfer duties, conveyancing fees, and property registration fees.

For those who choose to rent conventional housing, costs typically include a deposit equivalent to one month's rent plus the first month's payment upfront. Monthly rental payments are subject to annual increases of 8-10%, making long-term renting expensive. By contrast, shack dwellers can invest in interior improvements while avoiding these substantial housing costs.

Despite the aesthetic appeal of the featured shack, some viewers pointed out practical concerns about informal housing. Temperature regulation remains a significant challenge, with corrugated metal structures becoming extremely hot during summer months and cold during winter. Safety concerns also arise, particularly regarding fire hazards in densely populated informal settlements.

The layout of the featured home sparked specific discussion, with some commenters questioning the proximity of bathroom facilities to the cooking area and the apparent lack of doors separating these spaces.

One woman shared a clip showing how her home looks on the inside. Images: @slindelozuma4

Source: TikTok

Mixed reactions from viewers

The video got more than a few diverse responses from viewers:

@Lebza expressed curiosity:

"The place is absolutely beautiful, I'm just trying to understand, please don't feel offended, was building a 1 room and bath more expensive?"

@DUKA Duka🇿🇦 raised concerns about the layout:

"That toilet 🚻 is very close to the microwave and stove and I don't see a door... So just imagine pooping facing fridge. I'm not fighting. I just want to know guys 👈👈"

@tshepi_mokone highlighted practical challenges:

"The fact that when it's winter you feel cold and when it's summer you feel hot and your house sweats 😭I'm sorry but people are not meant to stay in shacks."

@Magsela. defended the creator:

"Yoh! The opinions and interjections in this comment section... Your house looks beautiful😍"

@PrOvia offered strong support:

"I don't care who says what, sis. Your house is beautiful 🥰❤️❤️ That is an achievement. Hope you know that🫂"

@Mapula Tjale shared a sentiment:

"Home is where the heart is🤩"

Other homeownership stories in the news

A South African woman made significant progress toward building her dream home thanks to a unique stokvel.

A young South African teacher's apartment tour went viral as viewers marvelled at his stylish and well-decorated living space that showcased impressive interior design skills on a modest educator's salary.

Briefly News also reported on a tragedy that occurred in Bloemfontein when a woman and her two children lost their lives after a candle fire gutted their shack in an informal settlement, highlighting the dangerous living conditions many South Africans face.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News