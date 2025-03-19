“He Probably Would’ve Taken It”: Landlord Stunned, Non-Paying Tenant Turned Property Into Nightclub
- A family discovered their tenant had secretly converted their residential property into a popular nightclub called "Chez Toi," complete with a pool, outdoor kitchen, and bar areas
- TikTok user @itspronouncedmeekuh revealed her mother had invested significant retirement funds renovating the property before renting it out to a tenant who claimed he needed it
- The landlords endured a two-year legal battle to reclaim their property after the tenant made unauthorized renovations, avoided paying rent, and prevented them from entering
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A family was left in shock after discovering their residential rental property had been transformed into a fully operational nightclub without their knowledge or permission. TikTok user @itspronouncedmeekuh shared the alarming story of how her family's renovated home was secretly converted into a trendy bar and lounge venue by a deceptive tenant.
In her viral video, the content creator explained that her mother had invested a significant portion of her retirement savings into renovating the house throughout 2020, modernizing it with new features including tiled bathrooms, a pool, and contemporary finishes.
"My mom renovated this house all through the summer and fall after we were coming out of lockdown," she explained. "She invested a lot of her retirement money to bring the house from that old school version that you guys saw in the first frame into something more modern."
The property was then rented out in early 2021 to a tenant who claimed he needed the residential space to occasionally accommodate business partners visiting from out of town. However, within just two months of signing the lease, the family noticed unauthorized changes being made to the property.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"We started to notice that he was making changes not even like two months into the lease," the TikToker explained. "I had visited here... and we realized he had repainted the entire place without our knowledge and he had knocked down our outdoor gazebo and started to build some sort of structure."
Watch the TikTok clip below.
From residence to nightclub
The content creator was shocked when a friend invited her to a soft opening at a new bistro bar—only to find it was in her mother’s rental property. The tenant had illegally transformed the home into a nightclub, "Chez Toi," complete with a pool, outdoor kitchen, bar, and "suite" bedrooms.
Despite failing to pay rent, the tenant operated the club openly, even making the family wait hours for nonexistent payments. Fearing he aimed to claim ownership, they pursued legal action. After a two-year struggle and switching lawyers, they finally reclaimed the property.
Social media reacts to the nightclub takeover
The shocking story generated numerous reactions from viewers, with many expressing disbelief at the tenant's audacity.
@𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓶𝓪🦋 pointed out the irony in the venue's name:
"The audacity to name it chez toi meaning IN YOUR HOUSE😂😂😂"
@Blessing admitted:
"To be honest, the only thing that would vex me is the unpaid rent. Because the renovations look good🤭"
@Britouestore suggested a different approach:
"If it was my house, I would only negotiate with him for a percentage every month and let him be😂😂"
@feevahgrass quoted what might have been the tenant's mindset:
"We are making money, you are sleeping...🤣"
@Edwige asked the obvious question:
"He had the money why not just build his own 😅🤣"
More landlord-tenant stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a couple who rented an apartment in a township and caused significant damage before disappearing without informing the owner.
- A desperate landlord was captured on video taking extreme measures by welding a gate shut after her tenant failed to pay rent.
- A young woman shared her frustrating experience of building a rental unit on her family's property with her own money, only to have her mother claim all the rental income.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za