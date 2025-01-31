A stunning lady went viral on social media over her shocking revelation which left SA amazed

A lady in South Africa captured the attention of many people on social media after she flexed her youthful glow.

A 40-year-old lady flexed her youthful appearance in a TikTok video. Image: @neo441995

40-year-old shows off youthful appearance

The lady took to her TikTok account under the handle @neo441995 where she uploaded an image of herself as she appears to be decades younger than her age, leaving netizens amazed with her glowing skin and radiant look.

@neo441995 revealed to her viewers that she was turning 40. She also expressed that she’s often mistaken for being much younger than her actual.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said the following:

"Girl in their 40s looking 15."

The TikTok video went on to become a hit on social media, generating loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Why do people age differently?

Some people may be predisposed to age more or less quickly depending on their particular biological profile, which is commonly referred to as a "genotype." This is because people age differently due to a complex interaction of genetics, lifestyle choices, environmental factors, and even each person's unique cellular makeup.

According to research factors influencing ageing rates include genetics, lifestyle, environment, and cell variations. Genes, lifestyle, and environmental factors influence cellular repair mechanisms and age-related diseases.

Healthier choices lead to slower ageing, while exposure to pollutants and socioeconomic conditions can also affect ageing.

Scientists recognise distinct "genotypes" of individuals, affecting their ageing through metabolic, immune, or kidney-related pathways. Environmental factors can influence gene expression, and biomarkers like telomere length and protein levels can accurately measure biological age.

Watch the video.

SA raves over the hun's youthful glow

South Africans flooded the comments section, praising her for her timeless beauty and asking for tips on how to maintain such a youthful appearance.

Bknonjovu shared:

"You look young indeed baby."

Nomsa wrote:

"I'm turning 40 in March and I look 40, you really look young."

Sinazo Yolokazi replied:

"We know you are 20 it can’t only be in our heads. Vuma una 20 qha!"

Conzina commented:

"That's us ama 80s, we rock we take the world, You look good babe."

A woman shared her journey with severe acne in a TikTok video, and people were astonished by the results.

