One young lady entertained the online community with her antics, which she displayed in a TikTok video

South Africans could relate to the hun's discomfort as they headed to the comments with laughter, while some shared their thoughts.

One young lady left the online community in stitches after she took an extreme measure to cool down amid the scorching heat.

A lady in South Africa jumped into a deep freezer to escape the heat in a TikTok video. Image: @daddy_beauty_bontle

Source: TikTok

Woman jumps into freezer to escape heat, SA amused

The footage, which has since gone viral, gained massive traction online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

A TikTok video posed by the hun under the handle @daddy_beauty_bontle captures the moment of the woman casually climbing into a deep freezer in what appears to be her home, visibly relieved as she enjoys the cold air while closing the door of the deep freezer.

Tips for staying cool in the heat

In hot weather, avoid caffeine and consume plenty of water according to the Red Cross publication further stated that individuals should drink isotonic sports drinks to replenish lost fluids. Both cool and hot drinks help maintain core temperature but avoid caffeine-containing drinks.

The health publication also warned people about the consumption of alcohol intake while it is hot which can cause dehydration and hinder good sleep, especially during summer heatwaves.

Drinking in moderation can help maintain coolness and prevent poor-quality sleep. It's essential to stay cool and read for tips on staying cool.

Watch the hilarious video below:

SA entertained by the woman's reaction to the heat

The stunner's dramatic reaction to the heat resonated with many South Africans, who took to the comments to share their struggles with the rising temperatures while some simply laughed it off as they cracked jokes.

Abigail said:

"When the fridge locks it will be funny."

Flower replied:

"This is dangerous."

Laura wrote:

"It’s all fun and games till it locks itself."

Tamella commented:

"My problem is I think you can never open the fridge from inside."

Nkululeko Hopewel945 expressed:

"I’ve watched too many horror movies to know this is not a good idea."

Source: Briefly News