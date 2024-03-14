A video of young men sleeping on the floor outside has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows how the students resorted to moving their mattresses outside due to the heat inside

Many netizens on social media related to the struggle and joked about the challenges of sleeping outside

The heat had KZN students trading their hot bedrooms for the veranda. Image: @maka_makx

Source: TikTok

The summer heat in KZN can get a bit too much to bear. So much so, that a group of male students couldn't spend the night sleeping in their hot and stuffy rooms.

Heat has KZN students sleeping outside

A TikTok video shared by @maka_makx shows how the students decided to take their mattresses and lay them on the floor on the veranda outside, where they slept.

"The room temperature was just too hot and unbearable. So we slept outside," @maka_makx wrote.

Mzansi amused by students camping out

Many SA netizens could relate to the struggle of trying to sleep in the uncomfortable sleep.

While some wondered whether the mosquitos didn't devour them throughout the night, others who lived in the hood, joked about how they could never sleep outside because of crime and suspected witchcraft, LOL.

Hlela Dastile replied:

"KZN heat will definitely make you sleep outside. However, the mosquitoes don't play hey."

Mabheshingo replied:

"Cries in lokshin culture because no way I’m sleeping outside in the hood ."

Celestial being wrote:

"Never in Limpopo you’ll see witches flying."

Zamambo Mkhize commented:

"The one next to the charging port won❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Problematic_Much said:

"Iz’lwane zasebusuku bezinikhotha the whole night ."

Katiso replied:

"Ngisahalela ukuba yinina kodwa umasikido ngiyawusaba ."

zenandepakkies commented:

"Eyi ngoba kutshisa kakhulu ngezinye mini yerr."

towakakhongisa wrote:

"Nilala ngezingu amashidi asebenzayilo makunje."

