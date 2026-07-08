Embrose Papier earned his first Springbok recall in nearly eight years after a standout 2025/26 season with the Bulls

The scrumhalf was named South African URC Player of the Season before Rassie Erasmus selected him to face Scotland

Erasmus acknowledged that Papier's previous absence was not a reflection of his ability but rather the depth of competition

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Embrose Papier is set to pull on a Springbok jersey for the first time since November 2018, when Rassie Erasmus named him in the squad to face Scotland this weekend, ending a near eight-year wait for the Bulls scrumhalf.

Papier's last Test appearance came in a defeat to Wales in Cardiff, and he has spent the better part of a decade watching other number nines cement their places across two Rugby World Cup campaigns.

Now 29, he has forced the coaching staff's hand through a series of exceptional performances in the 2025/26 United Rugby Championship season, earning his recall to the national fold.

Erasmus on Why Papier Deserved His Shot

Speaking after announcing the squad to meet Scotland, Erasmus was clear that Papier's selection was purely merit-based.

"I thought he played really well this season," the head coach said. "My first year of coaching was in 2018/19, and he's got seven caps now, and most of them were at that stage."

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Erasmus was candid about the circumstances that had kept Papier on the fringes.

"Sometimes it's not because the player is not playing well enough or is not Springbok class; it's just because there are other guys that are playing really well," he said. "He gets the opportunity at home with Handre, where he's played a lot of rugby, so hopefully that helps him."

A Season That Demanded Recognition

Papier's form this term made his omission from any Springbok conversation difficult to justify. The Western Cape-born scrumhalf finished the regular URC season with nine tries, added two more in a Player of the Match performance during the quarter-final win over Munster, and contributed five try assists, 15 clean breaks and 25 defenders beaten throughout the campaign.

Those numbers underpinned his selection as the South African URC Player of the Season, an accolade determined by votes from the Springbok coaching staff, the four franchise coaches and South African broadcast commentators.

Papier made his Test debut at just 21 against Wales in 2018, the same match that would prove to be his last appearance in green and gold for nearly eight years. He described his return to the Springbok environment as a deeply meaningful moment.

"I'm learning a lot every day. I've missed a lot of guys, and a lot of familiar faces, so it's just great to be in the environment and learning from the guys," he said. "I still need to grow and work hard to earn my place here."

On lining up alongside Handré Pollard at the weekend, Papier expressed genuine anticipation.

"We all know Handre has a lot of experience. We've spent a lot of time together, so I'm excited to go into this game with him."

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News