A Mzansi gent was outraged when he spotted a Scientology church on his way to his destination

He screamed holy scriptures as he passed by, attracting attention from other citizens sharing the sidewalk with him

Social media users felt the same way about the church and continued sharing holy words in the comments

The sighting of a Scientology church disgraced a Christian man on his way to his destination. The gent could not stand to see the building and prayed as he passed.

Mzansi was disgraced after a gent spotted a Scientology church in SA.

He screamed as loud as he could as he disputed and cancelled out any evil coming his way from seeing the building.

Mzansi disgraced by Scientology church

Religion is a man-made system of beliefs that allows people to connect with their maker through worship. There are many religions around the globe; some are known, and some are not.

Christianity is one of the most popular religions, along with Islam and Judaism. More religions have been discovered that have practised uncouth ways of worship according to opposing beliefs.

Scientology is one of the notorious religions that Christians wish to cancel out. The religion is known to destroy and rewire the minds of innocent souls in a cult-like environment.

A gent on TikTok could not bear to look at the Scientology church he walked by. He screamed out bible verses and prayed as loudly as possible, attracting attention from commuters and people sharing the sidewalk with him as he repelled evil spirits.

Scientology follows science instead of God, which goes against the rules of most religions. The church of Scientology has been involved in numerous scandals of mistreatment and predatory behaviour against its members.

The religion allegedly makes its members pay for certain practices and exploits them financially. The church has denied all damaging allegations by the media.

Mzansi reacts to Scientology church in South Africa

Scientology practices are popular in the United States, so when a gent spotted one in SA, he panicked and cancellers out the evil with a prayer:

@Nkanyezi was disappointed in the SA government:

"Our government is permitting all kinds of evil."

@zintle also spotted a Scientology church near WITS University:

"There's also a scientology church opposite wits, but it's always closed, it looks very dodgy. I've seen them recruiting students, but it's not often."

@Abraham shared a scripture:

"Hebrews 12:29 for our God is a consuming fire."

@mikheala shared that:

"Scientology is a billion dollar business 'church'."

