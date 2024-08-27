A lady took to social media to warn Christians to stop clubbing, and the video went viral online

In the clip, she shared her reasons why it is not suitable for a believer of Christ to be in such environments

People reacted to the stunner's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady in South Africa went viral for warning Christians to stop going clubbing, and people agreed with the hun's sentiments.

Woman warns Christians to stop clubbing

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @zimunathi_masango, caused a huge buzz on social media. The young lady gave her brutal opinions on why clubbing is prohibited in the body of Christ.

@zimunathi_masango expressed that Christians know what the Bible stands for and what it does not stand for and that people should be more Christ-like. She quoted Galatians chapter five, which speaks on the fruit of the flesh and the fruit of the spirit.

"We are always encouraged to die to our flesh and be alive in the spirit. The Bible tells us that those who are alive in Christ Jesus, those who are alive in the spirit, are dead in the flesh, meaning that we should not be letting our flesh lead us to do things that we are not meant to do, she said in the video.

The young lady said although many may think that they are going to the club to enjoy themselves and have fun with their friends is not always the best idea, she shared how clubs promote things such as "fornication, drunkenness, lust, sexual immorality," which she says are the fruits of the flesh.

@zimunathi_masango said clubs lead to temptation because they are not from God; no matter what type of music they play, the spirit in those environments is not from Christ as everything according to the hun is led by the spirit either from God or something else.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to woman's video

Many people shared the same sentiment with the stunner as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

Vuyo Moni said:

"The sooner we realize that life is spiritual, the better."

TshwaneloMadiba added:

"But let’s be honest, temptation is everywhere; you shouldn’t really run from it, but you must know how to deal with it. Sometimes, we should know how to confront temptation when it rises and say no."

Khanya wrote:

"Be in the world but not of the world."

Cebo expressed:

"People are conforming to the standards of this world."

Heavenly blessed & Favoured shared:

"I stopped grooving for these reasons."

Katlego Sepane commented:

"These are the hard truths that we need to hear."

