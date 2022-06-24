Video footage from a Hillclimb event in Switzerland shows a damaged Ferrari F40 being cleared away on a flat-bed truck

In the clip, the F40 driver follows several Ferraris around a left-hand corner before the sound of screeching tyres is heard as the car goes out of sight

An F40 is valued at around R40 million and only 1 315 models were produced over a lifespan from 1987 to 1992

A Ferrari F40 damaged its front end after crashing at Switzerland’s 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen Hillclimb race on Sunday, 19 June.

Only 1 315 Ferrari F40 models were ever produced, and now one is badly damaged after a Hillclimb crash in Switzerland. Image: YouTube

According to the Swiss media outlet 20 Minuten, the driver did not get injured and nor did a woman who was standing on the side of the road where the incident occurred.

The F40 has seen its value rise significantly in the last 10 years with examples valued at around R40 million. Judging from the damage incurred, it'll take a large investment to repair the supercar.

The F40 was produced between 1987 and 1992 and only 1 315 models came off the production line. It's powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V8 engine that produces 352kW in European spec, according to CarScoops. Its engine is mounted longitudinally in the rear mid-section of the car with power going only to the rear wheels.

Cars and Planes of Switzerland posted the clip on their YouTube page. The publication says:

"Sadly this Ferrari F40 crashed at the 2022 Kerenzerbergrennen Hillclimb after applying to much throttle coming out of the corner. The driver got out safely and wasn‘t hurt. The car looks badly damaged tho [sic]."

The crash likely occurred after the driver applied too much throttle on corner entry and the F40's turbos boosted with a large amount of power, making the rear-wheel-drive-only car difficult to control.

A video of the crash was posted by Carsten Carsten.

Ferrari's incredible Goodwood of Festival of Speed display showcases 27 of the greatest Italian supercars

The Ferraris on display at Goodwood this weekend thankfully won't be damaged

It's an important year for the Italian supercar brand Ferrari. The company celebrates 75 years since it was formed by Enzo Ferrari and it plans to celebrate wildly at this week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The annual event in the United Kingdom is known as the 'moving motor show' and Ferrari will have five models conduct dynamic debuts at the event that began on Thursday 23 June. Festival-goers will be able to get up close and personal with the new 296 GTB, Roma and the 812 Competizione, which is a lightweight and more powerful version of the 812 Superfast.

