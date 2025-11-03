Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, is more than a lover; she has been a constant source of support for her boyfriend since college days. She remains her number one fan, cheering him on every step of the way. In a series of Instagram photos with her boyfriend, she captioned one of them:

So far so good.

Chloe Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Cam Skattebo. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Profile summary

Full name Cameron Skattebo Gender Male Date of birth February 5, 2002 Age 23 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Rio Linda, California, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’11” (180 cm) Weight 215 lbs (97 kg) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Parents Leonard and Becky Skattebo Siblings Three Marital status Dating Partner Chloe Rodriguez Education Rio Linda High School, California State University, Arizona State University Profession National Football League player Team New York Giants Position Running back Net worth $1 million-$5 million Social media X (Twitter) Instagram

As published on Sportskeeda, the relationship between Chloe Rodriguez and Cam Skattebo dates back to their time as students at California State University. Their relationship became public in 2022 when Chloe shared her first photo with Cam on Instagram.

Most details about Cam Skattebo’s relationship are revealed through Chloe’s Instagram posts. One of her Instagram posts from one of his games shows them sharing a kiss with the caption:

I love supporting you. Keep making us proud. Time to head back east, go @nygiants!

Facts about Chloe Rodriguez. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)

Rodriguez is the same age as Cam

Chloe Rodriguez was born in 2002, the same year Cam Skattebo was born, making her 23 years old in 2025, as reported by People. She was raised in California by her parents, Michael Rodriguez and Sarah Riggs, alongside her two sisters, Ava and Santana. She refers to her sisters as her best friends.

Rodriguez attended and graduated from Clovis East High School in Clovis, California, in 2020. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she coached gymnastics at Clovis Academy.

Chloe Rodriguez supports her boyfriend by attending his home games

She has supported her boyfriend since his college football days. Sports Illustrated noted that she is a regular at the New York Giants’ home games, cheering her boyfriend from the stands.

According to the New York Post, Rodriguez often wears jackets with Skattebo’s name printed on them. She occasionally wears a custom "Skatt" chain, which she features on her Instagram.

Chloe Rodriguez during her graduation. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)

She shares her boyfriend’s love for dogs

Cam Skattebo's relationship with his girlfriend blossoms in their shared love for dogs. Chloe is often seen in various Instagram pictures posing with her dogs, Daisy and Duke. She also calls herself a professional dog walker.

Her boyfriend once went viral for declaring his dog missing and seeking the help of the Tempe, Arizona, community to search for it. He posted on X (Twitter) along with a photo of his French bulldog:

Tempe, I finally need your help! He’s missing; we believe he’s been stolen, but we're not 100% sure. He went missing around 430 in Tempe, going to drop the location so everyone can see the area. HUGE REWARD if found!

The dog was found within an hour of his announcement. Skattebo told a fan on X (Twitter) that the dog had not been stolen, but had escaped from home.

Chloe has a degree in business administration

According to Athlon Sports, Chloe Rodriquez earned a bachelor's degree from California State University, Sacramento, in 2024. She worked various jobs as an undergraduate, including a receptionist role at Drybar.

While in college, Chloe was a member of the Hornets Cheerleading Squad. She has shared pictures of herself and other squad members in the past.

An Instagram post revealed that her team placed seventh at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading Championship.

Chloe Rodriguez and the Hornets Cheerleading Squad. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)

Chloe’s boyfriend was drafted into the NFL in 2025

As the Giants shared, Cam Skattebo was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. This followed several years of college football at California State University and later Arizona State University.

He became the first ASU player to surpass 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season by the end of his senior year. Skattebo plays as the New York Giants’ running back and wears the number 44 jersey. He is currently ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season because he dislocated his ankle.

Cameron’s rookie season in the NFL has been remarkable. He became only the second Giants rookie running back since Charlie Evans in 1971 to rush for three touchdowns in a game.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26, 2025. Photo: Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire

Frequently asked questions

How do you pronounce skattebo? The name is pronounced SKA-the-booh. What year is Skattebo ASU? Cameron switched to Arizona State University in 2023 and was there until 2024. Where did Skattebo play college football? He played college football for the Sacramento State Hornets and later the Arizona State Sun Devils. Who hurt Cam Skattebo? He sustained a dislocated ankle injury after a pass from his teammate and the Giants’ quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

Conclusion

Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend is Chloe Rodriguez, and together they form one of the most intriguing couples in the NFL. The couple has not shied away from sharing their romance publicly.

