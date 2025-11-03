Global site navigation

Meet Chloe Rodriguez: Cam Skattebo's girlfriend and Giants' fan favourite for her style
Celebrity biographies

Meet Chloe Rodriguez: Cam Skattebo's girlfriend and Giants' fan favourite for her style

by  Favour Adeaga
5 min read

Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, is more than a lover; she has been a constant source of support for her boyfriend since college days. She remains her number one fan, cheering him on every step of the way. In a series of Instagram photos with her boyfriend, she captioned one of them:

So far so good.
Chloe Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Cam Skattebo
Chloe Rodriguez and her boyfriend, Cam Skattebo. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Chloe Rodriguez is dating newly drafted New York Giants’ running back Cam Skattebo, and they made it official in 2021.
  • They met on campus at California State University, Sacramento, where Cam was playing for the Hornets while Chloe participated in cheerleading.
  • Chloe has attended several New York Giants home games to support her boyfriend.

Profile summary

Full name

Cameron Skattebo

Gender

Male

Date of birth

February 5, 2002

Age

23 years old (as of 2025)

Place of birth

Rio Linda, California, United States of America

Current residence

New York, United States of America

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Height

5’11” (180 cm)

Weight

215 lbs (97 kg)

Hair colour

Light brown

Eye colour

Brown

Parents

Leonard and Becky Skattebo

Siblings

Three

Marital status

Dating

Partner

Chloe Rodriguez

Education

Rio Linda High School, California State University, Arizona State University

Profession

National Football League player

Team

New York Giants

Position

Running back

Net worth

$1 million-$5 million

Social media

X (Twitter)

Instagram

Chloe Rodriguez is a football player’s girlfriend

As published on Sportskeeda, the relationship between Chloe Rodriguez and Cam Skattebo dates back to their time as students at California State University. Their relationship became public in 2022 when Chloe shared her first photo with Cam on Instagram.

Most details about Cam Skattebo’s relationship are revealed through Chloe’s Instagram posts. One of her Instagram posts from one of his games shows them sharing a kiss with the caption:

I love supporting you. Keep making us proud. Time to head back east, go @nygiants!
Facts about Chloe Rodriguez
Facts about Chloe Rodriguez. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Rodriguez is the same age as Cam

Chloe Rodriguez was born in 2002, the same year Cam Skattebo was born, making her 23 years old in 2025, as reported by People. She was raised in California by her parents, Michael Rodriguez and Sarah Riggs, alongside her two sisters, Ava and Santana. She refers to her sisters as her best friends.

Rodriguez attended and graduated from Clovis East High School in Clovis, California, in 2020. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she coached gymnastics at Clovis Academy.

Chloe Rodriguez supports her boyfriend by attending his home games

She has supported her boyfriend since his college football days. Sports Illustrated noted that she is a regular at the New York Giants’ home games, cheering her boyfriend from the stands.

According to the New York Post, Rodriguez often wears jackets with Skattebo’s name printed on them. She occasionally wears a custom "Skatt" chain, which she features on her Instagram.

Chloe Rodriguez
Chloe Rodriguez during her graduation. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

She shares her boyfriend’s love for dogs

Cam Skattebo's relationship with his girlfriend blossoms in their shared love for dogs. Chloe is often seen in various Instagram pictures posing with her dogs, Daisy and Duke. She also calls herself a professional dog walker.

Her boyfriend once went viral for declaring his dog missing and seeking the help of the Tempe, Arizona, community to search for it. He posted on X (Twitter) along with a photo of his French bulldog:

Tempe, I finally need your help! He’s missing; we believe he’s been stolen, but we're not 100% sure. He went missing around 430 in Tempe, going to drop the location so everyone can see the area. HUGE REWARD if found!

The dog was found within an hour of his announcement. Skattebo told a fan on X (Twitter) that the dog had not been stolen, but had escaped from home.

Chloe has a degree in business administration

According to Athlon Sports, Chloe Rodriquez earned a bachelor's degree from California State University, Sacramento, in 2024. She worked various jobs as an undergraduate, including a receptionist role at Drybar.

While in college, Chloe was a member of the Hornets Cheerleading Squad. She has shared pictures of herself and other squad members in the past.

An Instagram post revealed that her team placed seventh at the 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading Championship.

Chloe Rodriguez and the Hornets Cheerleading Squad
Chloe Rodriguez and the Hornets Cheerleading Squad. Photo: @chloee_rodriguez on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Chloe’s boyfriend was drafted into the NFL in 2025

As the Giants shared, Cam Skattebo was selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. This followed several years of college football at California State University and later Arizona State University.

He became the first ASU player to surpass 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season by the end of his senior year. Skattebo plays as the New York Giants’ running back and wears the number 44 jersey. He is currently ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season because he dislocated his ankle.

Cameron’s rookie season in the NFL has been remarkable. He became only the second Giants rookie running back since Charlie Evans in 1971 to rush for three touchdowns in a game.

Cam Skattebo
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 26, 2025. Photo: Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire
Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

  1. How do you pronounce skattebo? The name is pronounced SKA-the-booh.
  2. What year is Skattebo ASU? Cameron switched to Arizona State University in 2023 and was there until 2024.
  3. Where did Skattebo play college football? He played college football for the Sacramento State Hornets and later the Arizona State Sun Devils.
  4. Who hurt Cam Skattebo? He sustained a dislocated ankle injury after a pass from his teammate and the Giants’ quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

Conclusion

Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend is Chloe Rodriguez, and together they form one of the most intriguing couples in the NFL. The couple has not shied away from sharing their romance publicly.

