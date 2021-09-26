Mzansi music producer DJ Zinhle recently gave birth to her second child, a beautiful baby girl named Asante

The talented musician took to social media to give the country a glimpse of the precious bundle of joy

Zinhle looked radiant in the picture and Asante looked cute and healthy, Zee also thanked her baby daddy for all he's done for her

DJ Zinhle has given birth to a beautiful baby girl and she could not wait for the world to see her. Taking to social media, the starlet posted a picture of herself holding the precious bundle of joy.

Zinhle looked absolutely gorgeous and glowing after delivering the beautiful baby and it’s amazing to see that the pair are in good health.

Zinhle expressed gratitude about delivering a healthy baby and also thanked Murdah Bongz for being a part of the process.

DJ Zinhle has shard a picture of Asante. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle captioned the post:

“There's nothing more rewarding than bringing new life into the world @murdahbongz and I are so grateful and beyond blessed. Welcome baby @asantewithlove I am complete.”

Zinhle, of course, hid the baby’s face so we might have to wait a little longer to see Asante’s adorable chubby cheeks. Congrats once again Zinhle and Bongani.

Murdah Bongz did not pay damages for DJ Zinhle’s child, culture says no

Meanwhile Briefly News reported that Murdah Bongz left the Jiyane family unimpressed when he revealed that he would not be paying damages for DJ Zinhle’s baby Asante.

This is according to a teaser of her new show Unexpected. In the clip, Zinhle was dining with her family. When one of the family members spoke about Bongani and when he would pay damages.

It became very tense when Zinhle revealed that Bongani’s family did not pay damages for someone who already had a child.

“Bongani said that in their culture they don’t pay damages for a woman who already has a child.”

The family members did not find this amusing at all and argued that it was done in Zulu culture. The couple recently welcomed their first child together but Zinhle has another child from a previous relationship with AKA.

