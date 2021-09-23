Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle causes a bit of tension in the Jiyane family when they shared that Bongz would not be paying damages for baby Asante

According to Zinhle, Bongz' family and culture did not believe in paying damages to a woman who already has a child

This revelation was made during the teaser of the latest episode of DJ Zinhle's new reality TV show, Unexpected

Murdah Bongz left the Jiyane family unimpressed when he revealed that he would not be paying damages for DJ Zinhle’s baby Asante.

Murdah Bongz has not paid damages for baby Asante. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

This is according to a teaser of her new show Unexpected. In the clip, Zinhle was dining with her family. When one of the family members spoke about Bongani and when he would pay damages.

It became very tense when Zinhle revealed that Bongani’s family did not pay damages for someone who already had a child.

“Bongani said that in their culture they don’t pay damages for a woman who already has a child.”

The family members did not find this amusing at all and argued that it was done in Zulu culture.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together but Zinhle has another child from a previous relationship with AKA.

