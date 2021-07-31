MoFlava Contacts Covid-19 Again, Experiencing Mild Symptoms

MoFlava has revealed that he has contracted Covid-19 for a second time but says his symptoms are mild

He said that he was grateful that he was not as sick as other people who have contracted the disease

His fans have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery and not to take the virus lightly

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Metro FM presenter MoFlava shared on social media that he had contracted Covid-19 for a second time. He found out that he was infected last week.

MoFlava is grateful that his second bout of Covid-19 is not that bad. Photo credit: @moflava

Source: Instagram

This time around he says that the symptoms are not nearly as bad and expressed his gratitude that he is not as sick as other people with the disease.

"Grateful that it never got as bad as it gets for many people."

Social media users took to the internet to react to the news of his condition

@BMasote:

"Take it easy, yo!! That thing is Devil struuuu. I don't know how I'm still here I'm still traumatised by de whole sickness as I nearly died.

I have so much fear now, stressed right now as a boy is going back to school as he brought it hum just before school closed."

@IamNorman_1:

"I don't know how many times I tested positive. I don't even go to the clinic or doctor when I have or feel symptoms. I just do what my granny taught me."

@GRankapole:

"Drink ginger, lemon, lengana and steam for five days......don't take it lightly Mo Flava Flav and don't go to the hospital!!!!"

@LungiMKhz"

"Same whasapp group.I've also been there twice as well, only lost taste n smell n a normal headache. So nje I'm not a play ground for covidGrinning face with smiling eyes. Drink a lot of hot water afuseg lo home made devil❣"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Media mogul, 47, sadly passed away, South Africa mourns

Beloved media mogul and The Queen producer Shona Ferguson has reportedly passed away.

According to the Sunday World, Connie Ferguson’s husband passed away at the Milpark private hospital in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

Ferguson was admitted to the hospital after suffering from chest pains. News24 reports that the 47-year-old passed away from Covid-19 related complications. A representative of the family, Conrad Mwanza, spoke to the publication and confirmed the unfortunate news.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za