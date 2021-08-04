Connie Ferguson's Final Words to Hubby Shona Ferguson: "My Heart Is Bleeding"

Connie Ferguson said her final words to her late hubby Shona Ferguson during his funeral on Wednesday, 4 August

The Queen actress expressed that she was hurt and her heart was bleeding following the untimely death of Mr Sho

The media personality told mourners that she expected both of them to grow old together and she was never ready for his early passing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Connie Ferguson has shared that she is hurting following the passing of her hubby, Shona Ferguson. The Queen actress gave a moving tribute at the funeral of the popular actor and film producer.

Connie Ferguson has said her final words to her late hubby Shona Ferguson. Image: @ferguson_films, @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The heartbroken media personality told mourners that she and their children were not ready for Uncle Sho to pass away. Connie expressed that her man fought even on the hospital bed.

"I'm hurting right now, my heart is bleeding. I wasn't ready for you to go, the girls were not ready for you to go. Then you became sick."

In two clips of the funeral posted on Twitter, she further said that she anticipated both of them to grow old together.

"Never in a million years I would have thought I'll be in this position that I am in today. Speaking as I am today, without your physical presence. Sho, I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That's what I saw for myself, that's what I saw for us. That has always been a dream. I never, never anticipated where we are today."

Connie said they met on 31 July, 20 years ago.

"I anticipated another 20 years together."

Social media users have reacted to Connie's touching tribute to her late bae. Check out some of the comments below:

@thatosthabana said:

"Just got a chance to listen to this at work. I can't hold it together. May God give her strength."

@Sogida3 wrote:

"It’s such an emotional day for South Africa as a whole."

@ZEE_OCTOBER21 commented:

"No one deserves such pain of losing his/her loved ones."

@RK_Mayekisa wrote:

"I couldn't even finish it ... It's the tone of her voice, the tiredness."

@QuincyMokgatle said:

"This is one of the most painful experience to a person. Shuu, it seems so personal to me - truly sad. Hope the Ferguson family heals hey."

@nandi_pia added:

"My heart breaks for her. To have found your one person, the one God made for you and your other half is truly such a blessing in this life."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

SA celebs mourn with Connie Ferguson

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs and other social media users mourned with Connie Ferguson after she penned a touching post to her late hubby, Shona.

The popular TV producer and actor passed away on Friday, 30 July to coronavirus complications. The Queen actress took to social media to pour her heart out following her hubby and business partner's death. She also posted snaps of Shona and herself during their happy moments.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Connie expressed that her life is now off balance because she has lost her other half. According to ZAlebs, she went on to say:

"I’m struggling to process everything that’s going on! It all just feels like a horrible nightmare that I can’t wake up from! I feel like I’m living in a twilight zone! I keep asking God WHY? Why Lord?"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za