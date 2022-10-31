A crazy video showed a poisonous rattlesnake chilling in a runner's tekkie, sending chills to netizens worldwide

The clip unlocked a new fear for peeps stunned at the small danger noodle trying to bite the professional handler

The comment section was littered with people expressing their horror at what they saw, and others busted out some quips

A shocking video showed a poisonous rattlesnake chilling in a tekkie that a runner was concerned about.

A clip showed a small rattlesnake attempting to bite a handler, shocking peeps worldwide.

Source: UGC

sdsnakeadventures2 was called to the scene to handle the very aggressive rattlesnake that had been lying inside the neon-colored shoe. The TikTok video shows the first shoe having nothing inside it.

He then gently picks up the other shoe, to which a small rattlesnake immediately tries to lunge at the poor handler. He slows down the video to show how aggressive the reptile is, highlighting its numerous attempts and its menacing fangs.

A look at his account shows that it isn't his first rodeo when it comes to handling dangerous snakes and animals in different situations. Some of his clips are hair-raising, involving some snakes nearly biting him because of how aggressive they are.

Netizens worldwide were mesmerized by the clip they say and share their fears about snakes. See the comments below:

Michael Brown73346 said:

"How is the snake alive surely the smell would have killed it."

Sarah commented:

" 'There’s a snake in my boot!' "

Joel mentioned:

"My soul left my body when the snake jumped against the camera "

Hannah posted:

"Well, it's a good thing he checked before he put them on "

Jacinta Haskin shared:

"And that is why I don't run "

JM said:

"Anyone else try dodge when he first came out "

Pirling paaland commented:

"Man’s playing with his life "

Mr.Radish mentioned:

"I'm stomping my shoes before putting them on from now on."

