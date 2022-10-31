A single mother from the Eastern Cape is making boss babe moves with her laundry-washing business after starting the enterprise about a month ago

Nikita Mentjies, who operated from her one-room flat, now has her very own business premises

The loving parent also bought a tumble dryer and other equipment to grow her company and wants to create a good life for her baby boy

A loving mom from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape who washes laundry to put food on the table has made great strides with her business.

Nikita Mentjies plans on taking her laundry business to the next level. Image: Nikita MakaLelothando Mentjies (nicky).

Nikita Mentjies started her laundry-washing hustle in August 2022 to support her two-month-old son and hopes to one day build a home for herself and her little boy.

Briefly News previously wrote about the 30-year-old collecting laundry from her neighbourhood, cleaning the items, and returning them at night.

doesn’t have a car and collects the clothing in a trolley, with the strong woman unashamed of her business.

Now, in another exclusive interview with Briefly News, the single mother opens up about how much her business has developed after about a month of operating:

“I managed to buy a steamer, tumble dryer, and a clothing rail. The improvements will help me achieve all the dreams I have for my company.

“I would like to see my business going far. I hope to own three or four laundromats in different towns [within a year or so].”

The dedicated parent, who previously ran her business from a single-room flat in a yard, has also landed her own premises to operate from, which she describes as a massive personal win.

Nikita has been selling clothing since 2016. However, the hard-working mom started a laundry business because she didn’t make enough money to support her little one.

The businesswoman wants to build her son a home and dreams of creating a great life for herself:

“I'm not married yet, and I want to build a home for him so that should anything happen to me, he will have a place to stay and will not live in my parents’ yard.”

“Right now, I'm renting a flat, and in the yard where I stay, we are about 18.”

The mom notes that she gets help from her mother, who takes care of her son when she works, with the baby’s father contributing to the little one’s needs since last month.

Although Nikita faces many challenges as a working mom, the dedicated parent says she will never give up on her dreams of having a bright future.

