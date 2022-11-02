Nota Baloyi has called out Amapiano star Lady Du for the pearls of wisdom she dropped on her social media pages

The star, who is popular for giving financial advice to fellow artists, was accused of giving unrealistic advice to others

Baloyi said Lady Du failed to point out that she is from a well-off family and has been in the industry for more than a decade

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi has made a name for always ranting about everything, even those that don't concern him.

Lady Du and Nota Baloyi got into a heated exchange of words on social media. Image: @lavidanota and @ladydu_sa.

Source: Instagram

The media personality, who is always trending for the wrong reasons, from calling out his ex-wife Berita to clashing with the police, has fired shots at Lady Du.

Nota recently weighed in on the financial advice that the Amapiano star gave to up-and-coming artists. Lady Du has always stressed the point of not needing to buy designer outfits but rather investing and having several income streams.

Taking to her Twitter page on 26 October, Lady Du dropped pearls of financial wisdom to her followers. She said the need to make wise financial decisions and not succumb to peer pressure. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"When you start making a decent amount of money, don’t buy expensive clothes and luxury cars knowing you as a brand need to pay for them, so here’s what I did, I saved the whole of 2021, did not buy anything expensive, bought 2 properties built apartments, they pay me a salary."

Responding to the posts, Nota said Lady Du was chasing clout with unrealistic advice. Speaking to The Daily Sun, the controversial media personality. He added that Lady Du failed to mention that she made money from image rights and live performances.

The Amapiano star fired back, saying Nota is bitter because he approached her wanting to work together, but she refused. She tweeted:

"I won’t entertain Nota as he’s dealing with a lot but I won’t allow him to make y’all think I’d lie to you! What would I gain?"

Zola 7 lauded for his Ubuntu after sharing heartwarming video with elderly fan, SA reacts: "You're a blessing"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that social media users have hyped Zola 7 for being humble. The legendary Kwaito star and television presenter posted a video showing a sweet encounter he had with an elderly fan.

Zola 7 is making a return to the showbiz industry after taking some time off to focus on his health The star made headlines when he made his first public appearance at the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival in Mpumalanga.

According to TimesLIVE, the star shared the video of the encounter on his Instagram page. He said he met with her when she was out celebrating her 83rd birthday with close family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News