Davido and his life partner Chioma Rowland recently went through a tough time after their son tragically drowned in their swimming pool

The Nigerian artist has been receiving a lot of support internationally, and Heavy K has been the latest to send his condolences

The South African DJ penned a heartfelt message before Davido in an effort to offer him comfort

Davido lost his son Ifeanyi, and many people have expressed their sorrow. A number of people have shown Davido love during a difficult time, and Heavy K added to the long list.

Heavy K wrote a message for Davido, who recently lost his son to a tragedy. Image: Instagram/@heavykdrumboss/@thechefchi/Getty Images/Prince Williams

Heavy K wrote a touching message fall davido. The musician did his best to give davido help during a difficult time.

Heavy K addresses Davido and Chioma after tragic death of son Ifeanyi

TimesLIVE reported that expressed condolences to Davido for losing his son. In a Twitter post, Heavy K had Sweet words for Davido and Chioma and said that he feels for them as they go through a rough time. He wrote:

"No amount of words at this point can make you feel any better, but with God and time all shall be well, sending my love to you & your family.Condolences."

Briefly News previously reported that David was son drowned in a pool, and the musician's house staff is under police questioning. Many other netizens on social media echo Heavy K's thoughts as they share their sorrow over Davido's loss.

@MikeMili_ commented:

"I seriously want to see you and Chioma smile again against all odds and I pray this happens hastily."

@SnehQueenBee commented:

Stay strong king @davido You’re always in all our warmest thoughts and prayers."

@ebelee_ commented:

"I hope Davido knows he was a great father to that boy. He’d make sure that boy was with him everywhere if he could. I know it’s impossible as a parent but I hope he doesn’t blame himself in anyway."

@Glowriababe

"Going about my day and suddenly remember Chioma and Davido. Grief is one hello a crazy thing. Remembering how jovial Davido is. Can he ever be that again or hold a mic and perform like he used to. If Chioma can still be the ever-smiling lady, blushing when she's called 002."

@DenisonlegacyP commented:

"RIP innocent soul."

