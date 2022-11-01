It has been gathered that all of Davido’s domestic staff have been arrested over the death of his son, Ifeanyi

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, confirmed the news on Tuesday, November 1

According to Hundeyin, investigations are ongoing as all the domestic staff have been taken in for questioning

Police have reportedly arrested all members of Davido’s domestic staff over the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

The Lagos state police command confirmed that all the staff members are in their custody for questioning.

Police confirm Ifeanyi's nanny and other domestic staff were arrested over his death. Photos: @davido, @yas_ln

The Lagos state police command’s spokesperson, Ben Hundeyin, told newsmen on Tuesday, November 1, that investigation was ongoing to determine the parties culpable in the boy’s death.

He said:

“Domestic staff at Davido’s home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, if anyone of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest”.

Recall that Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in his father's pool. His parents, Davido and Chioma, were said not to be home at the time of the incident.

The devastating news has continued to leave Nigerians mourning on social media.

Reactions as Ifeanyi's nanny, other staff get arrested

@ecclesiafoods said:

"Whole 9 staffs and this happened Ah!!! Lord ,this hurts so bad...9 Staffs ??? What kind of Negligence is this?"

@seyiealabi shared:

"Look after a child you were paid for n you didn’t notice he was missing "

@lola_b.l_ wrote:

"Please let them go through the CCTV footage also. Serious scrutiny must be done.This is a very annoying incident as a result of some persons negligence."

@9jaconnect commented:

"God knows the best but what on earth is the person been paid to look after the kid was doing to the extent that it took him/her long time to realise the boy was in the pool it's just painful sha"

@ramzychick replied:

"I've never felt this way in my entire life...so helpless...I'm a mother I can imagine how chioma and davido will be feeling right now."

@teremaster added:

"They should all be arrested. Imagine 9peeps and none saw when the child stepped out."

Club-goers pause their partying to mourn Ifeanyi

Briefly News previously reported that in a video making the rounds online, club-goers were seen pausing their activities to mourn Ifeanyi’s death.

In the viral clip, the party people were seen on their feet and in utter silence as the DJ played Davido’s hit song, Stand Strong.

The music lyrics seemed to hit differently under the circumstances as the singer sang about his steps being guided by Jehovah.

