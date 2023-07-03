One woman was surprised to discover her aunt's deep love for South African hip-hop as she rapped a song

The TikTok content creator shared a video featuring her middle-aged relative rapping along to Flvme's music

The video captivated viewers and quickly went viral, as the aunt's energy was obvious in the clip

A lady filmed a video to prove that her aunt is one of the coolest. In a TikTok video, she recorded her aunt enthusiastically rapping along to some trap music.

A TikTok video shows an aunt turning up to SA hip hop song by Flvme had people entertained. Image: @thowbiieligojane

Source: TikTok

The video showing the aunt garnered over 59,000 likes, with thousands of comments expressing surprise and admiration for her.

Aunt leaves many stunned by knowledge of the latest music.

@thowbiieligojane proudly showed that her aunt was as cool as the younger generation from the 2000s. In the TikTok video, the middle-aged woman demonstrated her familiarity with the lyrics of Late Nights by Flvme. Watch the video below to see her sing the song:

Mzansi viewers praise woman's aunt for her knowledge of South African hip-hop

Online users enjoy seeing older people do things typically associated with the youth. This video was a hit, as people admired the aunt for her coolness and familiarity with the trap song. Read what people had to say about the groovy aunt:

Iknow_kgadi laughed:

"I'm already this aunt."

Mahlatse wrote:

"Aunty passed the vibe check."

koketso3753 said:

"Flvme should see this."

Phila added:

"First time seeing something like this."

Wandisile Mzamo commented:

"She’s 2k’ing more than me, an actual 2k."

Raising_AMO joked:

"Lol bathong your aunts listen to hip hop with ya'll while ours are plotting against us."

Source: Briefly News