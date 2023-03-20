A TikTok video of a young girl and her aunt with Down Syndrome dancing together has gone viral, garnering over 700K views

The video received positive comments from netizens, who praised the aunt for her impressive dance moves and happy disposition

The young girl and netizens expressed appreciation for the aunt and the experience of dancing with her

Cute moment between niece and aunt gets love from social media. @esona250/TikTok

A young TikTokker shared a cute video of her and aunty dancing to a song. The aunt has down syndrome, and they had rehearsed this for some time.

"Been trying this for days with my aunt who has down syndrome," she said in the caption.

The video has garnered over 700K views at the time of publishing. You can see the post below:

What is Down syndrome?

According to the CDC, Down syndrome is a genetic condition where a person has an additional chromosome known as chromosome 21. Chromosomes contain genes that determine the development and functioning of the body.

Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes, but those with Down syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21, also known as trisomy 21. This extra chromosome alters the body and brain's development, leading to physical and intellectual challenges.

While individuals with Down syndrome may share similar characteristics, each person has unique abilities. People with Down syndrome generally have a lower IQ and may have delayed speech development compared to their peers.

Netizens showed love to the aunt for her dancing

@Sacdiya Mohamud Fara said:

"You are so lucky to have her in your family Down syndrome is a blessed gift from God they are happy down to earth beautiful people"

@Sinemivuyo Mpulu said:

"This was her moment to shine .... She ate"

@Racheal Trisha bae added:

"aunt figure clear"

@HleriwaPrev said:

"She's even better than me wow"

@Dïáñà said:

"The nyash beautiful "

@Karabo commented:

"She did so well "

@Thapelo Kekana355 said:

"aunt o serious gore ..so cute"

@magaselasithole added:

"aunty moving better than majority of us here"

Vibey female family members jump on the Kilimanjaro dance challenge

In other cute family moments, Briefly News reported on four gorgeous ladies who represented their families and shared a video doing the viral dance. The clip posted by @mantlesandmom gathered over 955 000 views. People loved that the family made the zombie-like moves look wholesome, and they were interested in seeing more content from them.

@evangelinemogail3 commented:

"Honestly, the aunty in the green dress won my heart. Please do more challenges."

