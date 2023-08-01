A man who was having fun with his friends nearly had a heart attack when his friends scared him with a kitten

The frightened man grabbed hold of his friend and pushed him in the kitten's direction

The fear of cats is known as ailurophobia and is not uncommon. Netizens found his reaction humorous

A man made Mzansi laugh after he ran away from a kitten. Image: @montytemonk

Source: TikTok

A grown man who nearly jumped out of his skin in fear because of a kitten had Mzansi laughing hard at him.

It's hard to imagine that anyone, much less an adult, would be scared of adorable kittens.

The man runs away from a kitten in a TikTok video

However, this man proved to be an exception when he saw one and ran away.

@montytemonk posted the hilarious video of his friend on TikTok, and 538K people enjoyed it.

In the video, a woman sneaks up from the frame carrying an adorable kitten. She suddenly appears before the man about to pour himself a drink.

Upon seeing the kitten, the man shouts, hides behind his friend and pushes his friend away to escape from the furry cuteness.

Despite how funny the video is, fears of cats are not uncommon.

Cleveland Clinic reported that ailurophobia is a fear of cats. Those who have ailurophobia may have had terrible experiences with cats. People with anxiety, panic and substance use disorders will likely develop ailurophobia.

Watch the video here:

Man roasted in the comment section of TikTok video for being scared of a kitten

Netizens howled in laughter and could not stop themselves from laughing.

Tyco said:

"Teo relationships ended at the same time."

Diase Choene Marvin added:

"If someone did that to me, knowing I'm afraid of it, I'd probably never speak to them again."

User4039824132239 remarked:

"Yooo ai, look at how tall he is and he is afraid of a small cute thing."

Thembiswa could relate.

"I almost died when they chased me with a grasshopper."

Mwizukanjinambowe1 exclaimed:

"Bro made some serious sacrifice without hesitation."

