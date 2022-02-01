A video of a young school girl with a cat in her bag has left Mzansi online users amused and confused

The footage was shared on Twitter by Daniel Marven @danielmarven and sees the girl stuff the cat back into her bag after being reprimanded by her teacher

While it is not clear why or how the cat ended up at school, peeps have responded with their own funny conclusions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young school girl left social media users with tears of laughter and a lot of questions after she took her kitten to school with her recently.

A video of a school girl carrying a cat in her backpack was shared on social media recently. Image: @danielmarven

Source: Twitter

Children love their pets and for good reason. Creatures large and small teach, delight, and offer a special kind of companionship. This was definitely the case for the unmade girl who was captured on video with her little friend.

The video shared by @danielmarven, sees the girl in class when the little cat peeps out her bag. Her classmate alerts her of the pet which she quickly tries to put back in her schoolbag as her teacher reprimands her about the cat. The unbothered girl proceeds to go about her business.

While it is not clear why or how the cat ended up at school, peeps were floored and in hysterics at the footage.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of their funny reactions on the tweet:

@mbuhles asked:

“Haybo, pets are allowed at school na?”

@forepeople commented:

“I think there is a saying about cats being out, I can’t remember it, someone please help.”

@ValentineKiddd reacted:

“The cat is out of the bag?”

@PassionVanBlack wrote:

“Kids like their pets bafo, believe me, they treat them like human beings. Pets are really safe with kids.”

@Gadaffi_ZA replied:

“I guess the cat is out of the bag now.”

@GiftNyathii commented:

“She loves her cat.”

@Xolani252 responded:

“Liyaphi kati skoleni? (why is the cat at school?)”

@lenzoo_8 reacted:

“Catastrophe...”

Scared tot runs from new pet in viral video, Mzansi in a fit of giggles

Briefly News previously reported that peeps burst out in belly-aching laughter for a viral video of a boy running away in fear for a pet that his parents bought him. The boy’s mother @mariasthembile posted the 22-second video on her TikTok account and it garnered over 342k views.

The mother captioned the video:

"My son wanted a puppy and this is what happened."

At the start of the video, the boy is sussing out the tiny puppy but when the animal gets excited, he starts to run away screaming at the top of his lungs, leaving the animal to run after him.

Source: Briefly News