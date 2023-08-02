Jub Jub has been accused of stealing a song belonging to a University of Johannesburg student Zethembe Nkosi

The Ngiyaz'fela hitmaker claims he produced the song, but the Moja Love personality made it his

His plight for help soon became viral on social media, and Briefly News heard his side of the story

Jub Jub has been embroiled in another scandal. He is accused of stealing Ngiyaz'fela by a popular TikTok user, Zethembe Nkosi.

TikTok sensation Zethembe Nkosi is accusing Jub Jub of stealing his hit song 'Ngiyaz'fela'. Images: @3steps_sa, @official_jubjub/Instagram

Zethembe Nkosi's Jub Jub accusation goes viral

The young man cried for help on his TikTok timeline, claiming that he composed and produced Ngiyaz'fela, which Jub Jub jumped on and released under his record label without consent.

Here is the video posted by @3step_sa:

Here is a video of Jub Jub polishing the already-produced song on TikTok:

Zethembe's Ngiyaz'fela becomes a sensation, and Jub Jub jumps on it

He lamented that the song hit over 1M streams, equating to around R80K, which would provide him with much financial relief as a struggling student with no NSFAS backing.

Meanwhile, Jub Jub receives royalties for the song and has blocked Zethembe on all social media platforms. He says he regrets trusting him instead of signing a contract.

Jub Jub posted a video jamming to the song he released without consent in the video below:

Zethembe speaks to Briefly News about his legal struggle

The talented musician told Briefly News that after being blocked by the musician, he reached out to lawyers with no success:

"I've been receiving DMs from lawyers, but they want money upfront to open a file before working on my case, and at the moment I don't even have funding.

"I don't even have food at my place as we speak, but I have a big song on the internet, so it's bad."

Social media reacts to Zethembe's Ngiyaz'fela claims

News of the Uyajola 9/9 host swindling the upcoming musician spread like wildfire on social media:

@Icarus_Greek felt frustrated:

"How many times do artists need to learn that you never start work without a contract even when the vibes feel nice?"

@ThabiSoul_Deep said:

"I wouldn't trust JubJub even in desperate times."

@blingmaster033 pleaded:

"@official_jubjub do what's right bro, what happened to your ubuntu?"

@Diks remembered:

"Oh this is so sad, but Jub Jub is not a nice person. He didn't pay the guy who bought his suit on 'Ngokhole'."

Jub Jub hands himself to Brixton Police Station after multiple charges

In another Briefly News report, the controversy-smeared rapper was released on bail after handing himself to Brixton Police Station.

He was charged with attempted murder, alleged molestation and assault.

Moja Love released a statement acknowledging the arrest but was mum on whether he would continue presenting Uyajola 9/9, set to return on 6 August for Season 4.

