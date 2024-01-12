Maskandi artist Mthandeni recently made damning allegations on social media

The Paris hitmaker claimed that municipal managers demand sex from artists in exchange for gigs

The star further said that this is why he doesn't do big gigs cause he can't afford to sleep with another man

Maskandi Artist Mthandeni made some damning allegations online.

Source: Instagram

Maskandi musical artist Mthandeni SK has been the talk of the town recently as he has made some serious allegations against municipal managers, and this is after the star asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year.

Mthandeni accuses municipal manager of trading gigs for sex

The Paris hitmaker Mthandeni found himself making headlines recently after making claims about municipal managers wanting sexual favours in exchange for gigs.

According to Scrolla.Africa, the musician made these claims in a video because his hit song with Lwah didn't win the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year. He said:

"Some municipal managers insist on inappropriate personal relationships with musicians before granting event approvals and payments. Instances have been reported where individuals solicit musicians to meet them in specific hotels in Umhlanga, Durban, with the expectation of a sexual encounter in exchange for event approval."

He also mentioned why he would never do a big event or gig in his life:

"That is why I will never ever do any [big] event in my life because I can’t afford to sleep with another man."

He also said that he would never stage a big event of his own because such gigs demand municipal sponsorships in order to be successful.

Mthandeni falls on stage

The popular star, Mthandeni, was performing at a recent gig. He fell while singing his smash hit Paris on stage. It was a rainy night when the star fell.

Mthandeni attempted to jump from the stage but failed to land on his feet. One of his dancers rushed to him to try and help him up. The star continued to do his thing while he had mud on his back.

Mthandeini's booking fee causes a stir

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni pulled out from the annual Umbuso Wamaciko event after he was not satisfied with his booking fee. He first charged R150 000 for his shows, but now apparently charges R200 000 for his bookings as he delivers stellar performances and has impressive numbers.

His team asked the event organisers to honour Mthandeni's booking fee, and he will return to the event.

