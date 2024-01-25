One gentleman is receiving applause from online users over his good deeds after he spent his birthday with homeless people in a park

In the video clip shared by his wife, the man is seen with his family distributing food and drinks to the less fortunate

Mzansi people loved seeing how the man gave these men time and shared a moment that made them feel worthy

A man is being praised after he spent his birthday with his family feeding the homeless around the streets. His wife shared footage of his good deed to TikTok.

One man spent his birthday distributing food to the homeless and his wife shared a video on TikTok. Image: @mushaathoni_thembi

Man celebrates birthday with the needy

One woman is proud of her hubby, who decided to spend his birthday with the less fortunate. In a video posted by @mushaathoni_thembi, the lovely lady stands in a park full of homeless people. Her husband and children accompanied her, all dressed in white and blue jeans.

As the clip progresses, the lovely lady's husband is seen praying for the group. After he prayed, they distributed food and drinks.

What touched many people's hearts online was the act the little boy pulled while giving out food. The man's son kneels for the homeless, a sign of respect in the African culture.

This act of kindness displayed in the video has gathered over 547.7 K viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

Taking to TikTok, the woman captioned her post:

"My husband said he does not want a party or a gift, all he wants to do is to go help the people who are disadvantaged. My man, I love him so much."

SA claps for the man's good deeds

People flooded the comment section as they praised the wife's hubby for his act of kind, saying:

OkaMaVulaKuValiwe said:

"That kneeling the young man did...."

Kitty Meow Meow was impressed with the woman's son, saying:

"Your kid stole my hear,t in this day and age we still have such well-mannered lovebugs? Ahh man, this was just heartwarming to watch."

Mama ga Azania commened:

"Sad to see so many fathers, brothers and sons homeless like this. God bless you for you good work."

BHUNGANE wrote:

"Young man showing respect to the older ppl yhoo u got my respect boy ukhule mfana ungasweli lutho abakho baninzi yhoo boy ai mani yhooo I got my respect ntwana."

MaMorobe was touched by the video, adding:

"This inspired me. I will do something similar before this year ends, thank you."

