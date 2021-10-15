Bi Phakathi Helps a Homeless Family, Mom Breaks Down in Tears

BI Phakathi surprised a family on the way to shops, they were going to spend their R350 SASSA grant

He ended up buying them a whole trolley-full of groceries and gave them an additional R2 000

Social media users took to the internet to heap praise on BI Phakathi and the good work he does

BI Phakathi came across a homeless family and asked them if their kids had eaten. The mom replied that they had and they were on the way to the shops to get some food.

BI, the faceless philanthropist, asked where the shop was and after getting directions he told the family to go home.

BI Phakathi helped the first family he came across and they were overcome with emotion. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

He surprised them with a trolley full of groceries and told them that he just wanted to help someone.

BI revealed that he wanted to help the first family that he came across. Fortunately for them, they came across BI. He also gave them a further R2 000.to help them out.

The video was just short of a million views on Facebook with thousands of comments.

Musa Shabangu:

"You're truly a blessing man of God... Swaziland needs more people like you.

I love your good workman of God... following every day from Swaziland."

Grace Muyapekwa Mundia:

"God bless you, sir, this charitable work I want to do but can't afford, but still I get to share the little I have with those around me."

Phumzile Kalazani:

"Just by seeing families being blessed, it makes me feel full filled. May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He also cause me to be a blessing to others."

