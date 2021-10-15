Bi Phakathi Goes Undercover, Pretends to Be Homeless and Offers People Money

BI Phakathi went undercover as a homeless person and surprised people by handing them money

Many people refused to take money from a homeless person and said that he needed it more than him

However, a few people were truly desperate and BI helped them in a way that they never expected

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist went undercover as a homeless person to test people's reactions.

Dressed like a homeless person, he went door to door in a poor area and offered people money. He recorded the operation and uploaded the video to Facebook.

BI Phakathi went undercover to see how people reacted to him giving out money. Photo credit: @BI Phakathi

At first, he asked for a glass of water. He then repaid people's kindness with hundreds of rands. However, despite being obviously poor, people refused to take his money.

They were more concerned for BI and that he might need the money. One homeless man was completely shocked when BI gave him R200 and a further R500.

He asked, "How can I take from you if you are homeless."

The touching video got almost 400 000 views with thousands of comments.

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the amazing video

Tracey Nicholson:

"This is what I want to do.. one day soon. In Jesus mighty name."

Ziyanda Mxoli:

"The uncle that closed his eyes & randomly select any note aimed straight to the R200 nah fam This is a good social experiment big up BI. I learnt something from it God bless ❤️."

Deidre Nicole Williams:

"Wow, the attitude of that guy and the name he gave so disrespectful. Bless you, BI you do so much good and don't deserve it."

