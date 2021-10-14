The young man reportedly sold ice cream on the street to make ends meet after he graduated from school

He had applied to several companies for employment, but he could not secure a job

He decided to take matters into his hands, and his efforts have paid off

The young man's account has been highlighted in a Facebook post by GhMaps.News

The inspiring account of a young man who moved from grass to grace has been highlighted in a Facebook post by GhMaps.News.

, the young man, whose name did not accompany the account, recalled how it all started.

He revealed that after his National Service in 2014, he decided to take matters into his hands, indicating that he had made several attempts to secure a job but his efforts failed to yield results.

How and where it started

''It all started in 2014 after National Service, writing applications here and there. Searching for a job. I decided to take it into my hands after getting fed up.''

According to the young man, he did not want to depend on others for his upkeep.

''It all started on the streets of Kumasi. I didn't want to be a burden unto anyone!'' he said.

While crediting God for his success, he urged his fellow graduates to stand up and work towards attaining their dream.

''My fellow Graduates stand up. You can’t rely on people's momo forever! Trust me, you can also start. I'm not rich, but at least I don’t depend on anyone now,'' he advised.

The inspiring post has garnered the comments of many. Briefly News has compiled some of the reactions below.

Cristie Andoh prayed for God's protection for the young man.

''May the good Lord protect you and bless you forever,'' she said.

Awaitey Lartey Stephen commented:

''May God bless your hustling more grace win.''

Adamu Bariatu shared her personal experience.

''Brother and you will never depend on anyone forever and ever in Jesus name my sister with 3 children no husband support I told her I will give her 2000 to start something small she told me she needs store and 2000 is small for her I block her from June till how can Jordan housemaid like me to give her store she is still in the house no working.''

Víçtórïà Ämóh replied Adamu Bariatu:

''Adamu Bariatu she is not serious. If I have a brother to give me 2 000 to start a business like I will sing hallelujah. But unblock her please, she is your sister.''

Responding to the post, Queen Ugorgi said:

''Wow, that's great, it is the same to me, now God has me with a strong business of my own.''

Source: Briefly.co.za