Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has opened up about some of the behind-the-scenes changes that have transformed the national team under coach Hugo Broos.

The South African goalkeeper confirmed that the veteran Belgian tactician has instilled a new level of discipline, structure, and accountability within the squad — qualities that have played a key role in the team’s recent resurgence. According to Williams, Broos’ leadership style goes beyond tactics and motivation; he leads by example and takes full responsibility when things don’t go as planned.

Williams explained that this approach has set a high standard across the entire team. The players now understand what is expected of them, both on and off the field, and they’ve responded with commitment and consistency. The results have reflected this shift, with Bafana Bafana stringing together a series of strong performances and showing a renewed sense of purpose.

He also confirmed that Broos’ honesty, discipline, and willingness to hold everyone — including himself — accountable have created a culture of respect and unity within the camp, which has ultimately driven the team’s impressive run of form.

Williams on Broos' approach at Bafana

Speaking on Sports Arena, Williams recalled a recent moment that demonstrated Broos’ leadership style. After the team conceded nine goals in five games across the March, June, and September international windows, the Belgian gaffer called a meeting before the next camp began. He told the players he wasn’t happy with their performances and felt standards had slipped — but instead of blaming the squad, he took full responsibility himself.

The South African international also said he was surprised when Broos admitted, “It starts with me.” The coach explained that after all the praise and excitement following their impressive AFCON campaign, he had relaxed and allowed things to drift — something he vowed to correct.

For Williams, it was the first time he had seen a coach take such ownership of a team’s dip in form.

Broos also reminded the players that every call-up to the national team must be earned, not given. He challenged them to justify their selection and prove that he wasn’t wrong for believing in them. That message, according to Williams, reignited the hunger and competition within the squad.

Now, every player who joins the camp does so with pride and purpose — a complete shift from the past when enthusiasm for national duty had waned. Williams said this renewed energy and sense of accountability have been key to Bafana Bafana’s turnaround under Broos.

