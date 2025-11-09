Manaka Ranaka Attends Katlego's Graduation Ceremony, Accepts Qualification on Daughter's Behalf
- Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her daughter Katlago's graduation over the weekend
- The thespian's firstborn daughter passed away on Thursday, 23 January 2025, and missed her graduation
- Manaka shared a video of her daughter's graduation ceremony and accepted her daughter's qualification
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
Former Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka left Mzansi in tears over the weekend when she graduated on behalf of her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka.
Manaka, who recently had a tombstone unveiling for Katlego, celebrated her daughter's achievement at the ceremony.
The Generations: The Legacy actress's firstborn daughter died from natural causes in January 2025.
The former Isidingo actress shared on her Instagram account that her daughter was meant to graduate on Saturday, 8 November 2025, with a degree in animal farming.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"Mother of a graduate🎓. So proud of you, my angel 😇. You did well. 🥰🤗. A whole qualified animal farmer," said the star.
South Africans comfort the actress
_relebogilejr said:
"Malome (uncle) being present means so much."
Dawnthandeka_king replied:
"Sending lots of love and hugs, Sthandwa sami," (my love). ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Pnkathato wrote:
"Yoh! I'm feeling all the feels, this is incredibly emotional 😭. Great job, Mama, you kept her spirit alive. Congratulations!"
Bokang_m reacted:
"Oh, mommy. I am 😢sending you all my love hle.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
Amana_sogiyana replied:
"You graduated on her behalf sis, ❤️❤️😢 ixolo," (sorry).
Shalimokoena wrote:
"Love and light mama❤️🫂She made it👏🏽."
Lesa_makhalemele said:
"I wish I could take away all the pain 🥹. The person behind the camera is hurting.💔😭."
Therefilwe responded:
"Ao tlhe, 🥲 congratulations Mama and KG 🌸❤️."
Bulelwa6673 wrote:
"Oh, mama I'm so sorry you going through this."
Caroline_msiza said:
"She's rejoicing in heaven😢❤️."
Parbie_mlp wrote:
"❤️❤️Iyooo, Manaka you're brave mama💔💔. Ccongratulations to your angel, she made you proud hle🙌."
Zandisilenhlapo said:
"Oh, Manaka. Sending you love mommy ❤️❤️."
IIam_aya_mbulazi commented:
"So, sorry mommy, Congratulations and happy posthumous man to Kat, 'Kuyobongwa namaqhawe, aphiwe imiqhele' 🕯."
Lesegontlatleng reacted:
"Eish, Katlego mara 😭😭. Death has no shame. Condolences Ausi Manaka💔💔."
Ndlovudoze wrote:
"Oh, sisi, no mother should go through this love and light ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
_Thandiwe_03 replied:
"Me trying to study and seeing this my heart is shattered 💔."
Phomolo_mrs_kbr said:
"Aii, thina si fragile bafwethu aii, (some of us arefragile).😢. Strongs mama ❤️you’re in our prayers."
Mokwapet1 reacted:
"Oh, Manaka, sorry mommy😢😢congratulations to KG."
Philiswa_jafta wrote:
"As a mother of an angel, I know the feeling 🫂💔."
Lebsmothibe said:
"Oh, Mommy,💖 you exude love and so much grace🤩. Love and light, momma bear🕯💖🕯💖🕯💖🕯."
Ignotius.maimela commented:
"Oh, Jehovah! Ai this ain't it. It just ain't it!"
Dozthebe replied:
"To lose a child 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Proud of you Mother for beioing able to be there ❤️."
Lynah_irene wrote:
"It was sad to watch, but we are all proud of her. Congratulations to her🥳she is rejoicing in heaven. May her beautiful soul continue to RIP🕊️."
Manaka Ranaka celebrates Katlego's 25th heavenly birthday
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Manaka Ranaka honoured her late daughter on her birthday.
The Generations: The Legacy star shared a cute video of her child on the day she was meant to turn 25.
Manaka also paired the video with a heartfelt birthday message on social media.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za