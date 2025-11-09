Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka celebrated her daughter Katlago's graduation over the weekend

The thespian's firstborn daughter passed away on Thursday, 23 January 2025, and missed her graduation

Manaka shared a video of her daughter's graduation ceremony and accepted her daughter's qualification

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Manaka Ranaka's daughter, Katlego, would have graduated this past weekend. Images: KatlegoRanaka

Source: Instagram

Former Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka left Mzansi in tears over the weekend when she graduated on behalf of her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka.

Manaka, who recently had a tombstone unveiling for Katlego, celebrated her daughter's achievement at the ceremony.

The Generations: The Legacy actress's firstborn daughter died from natural causes in January 2025.

The former Isidingo actress shared on her Instagram account that her daughter was meant to graduate on Saturday, 8 November 2025, with a degree in animal farming.

"Mother of a graduate🎓. So proud of you, my angel 😇. You did well. 🥰🤗. A whole qualified animal farmer," said the star.

South Africans comfort the actress

_relebogilejr said:

"Malome (uncle) being present means so much."

Dawnthandeka_king replied:

"Sending lots of love and hugs, Sthandwa sami," (my love). ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Pnkathato wrote:

"Yoh! I'm feeling all the feels, this is incredibly emotional 😭. Great job, Mama, you kept her spirit alive. Congratulations!"

Bokang_m reacted:

"Oh, mommy. I am 😢sending you all my love hle.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Amana_sogiyana replied:

"You graduated on her behalf sis, ❤️❤️😢 ixolo," (sorry).

Shalimokoena wrote:

"Love and light mama❤️🫂She made it👏🏽."

Lesa_makhalemele said:

"I wish I could take away all the pain 🥹. The person behind the camera is hurting.💔😭."

Therefilwe responded:

"Ao tlhe, 🥲 congratulations Mama and KG 🌸❤️."

Bulelwa6673 wrote:

"Oh, mama I'm so sorry you going through this."

Caroline_msiza said:

"She's rejoicing in heaven😢❤️."

Parbie_mlp wrote:

"❤️❤️Iyooo, Manaka you're brave mama💔💔. Ccongratulations to your angel, she made you proud hle🙌."

Zandisilenhlapo said:

"Oh, Manaka. Sending you love mommy ❤️❤️."

IIam_aya_mbulazi commented:

"So, sorry mommy, Congratulations and happy posthumous man to Kat, 'Kuyobongwa namaqhawe, aphiwe imiqhele' 🕯."

Lesegontlatleng reacted:

"Eish, Katlego mara 😭😭. Death has no shame. Condolences Ausi Manaka💔💔."

Ndlovudoze wrote:

"Oh, sisi, no mother should go through this love and light ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_Thandiwe_03 replied:

"Me trying to study and seeing this my heart is shattered 💔."

Phomolo_mrs_kbr said:

"Aii, thina si fragile bafwethu aii, (some of us arefragile).😢. Strongs mama ❤️you’re in our prayers."

Mokwapet1 reacted:

"Oh, Manaka, sorry mommy😢😢congratulations to KG."

Philiswa_jafta wrote:

"As a mother of an angel, I know the feeling 🫂💔."

Lebsmothibe said:

"Oh, Mommy,💖 you exude love and so much grace🤩. Love and light, momma bear🕯💖🕯💖🕯💖🕯."

Ignotius.maimela commented:

"Oh, Jehovah! Ai this ain't it. It just ain't it!"

Dozthebe replied:

"To lose a child 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Proud of you Mother for beioing able to be there ❤️."

Lynah_irene wrote:

"It was sad to watch, but we are all proud of her. Congratulations to her🥳she is rejoicing in heaven. May her beautiful soul continue to RIP🕊️."

Manaka Ranaka celebrates Katlego's qualification at her graduation ceremony. Images: ManakaRanaka and KatlegoRanaka

Source: Instagram

Manaka Ranaka celebrates Katlego's 25th heavenly birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Manaka Ranaka honoured her late daughter on her birthday.

The Generations: The Legacy star shared a cute video of her child on the day she was meant to turn 25.

Manaka also paired the video with a heartfelt birthday message on social media.

Source: Briefly News